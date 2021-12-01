Dew Paws Rescue will hold an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Café Fina, 624 Old Las Vegas Highway.
Santa Fe shelter joins 'Empty the Shelter' event
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is participating in the “Empty the Shelters” nationwide adoption event hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation.
Most animals will have fees waived, and puppies are $25 to adopt from Dec. 6-20 at the shelter's main campus. The shelter has dealt with overcrowding this year, and has struggled to get mid-to-large sized dogs adopted.
For more information,visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
