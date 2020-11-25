Tiger’s beloved owner died, and a family member took him to Felines & Friends.
In the rescue facility’s care, he was very depressed and missed being in a home.
Tiger was hiding behind his bed and was barely eating. Crying for attention, Tiger loved to be held. Since Tiger was not a fan of other cats, being in a shelter was doubly hard for him.
He desperately needed a new home and companion. Tiger was with Felines & Friends for three months before Amy Spencer Summa of Santa Fe adopted him for her mother.
“My mother is 91 years old and lives in assisted living in Santa Fe. Since the pandemic arrived last spring, she has been isolated and lonely. She has short-term memory loss, so it is hard for her to really grasp what is going on,” Spencer Summa said.
“One day, after browsing through a magazine about kitty cats, she announced that she wanted a cat of her own. It took all her strength to keep this thought in her mind long enough to call and tell me this. She had always loved cats, and her assisted living facility was pet friendly, so we contacted Felines & Friends.”
It was love at first sight. Spencer Summa’s mother, Heidi Spencer, and Tiger are happy hanging out on her couch and bed. They cuddle all day long, and the anxiety that Heidi Spencer has felt for months has disappeared.
“We are so grateful to Felines & Friends for bringing Tiger to my mother. They supplied her with everything she needed to take good care of him. A feline friend was exactly what she needed and I’m so glad we listened to her,” Spencer Summa said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Ruger is a handsome 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix who weighs about 60 pounds. Ruger is very social with people and dogs. He is super playful, really smart, knows how to sit and stay, and walks well on leash.
Mama Kitty came to the shelter after she had a litter.
She is 3 years old and weighs 10 pounds. She is super-friendly and enjoys the staff’s company. She will curl up in a lap and purr herself to sleep.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: The mane on Almond Joy would make anyone envious. He is 4 months old and playful.
Sasha is full of puppy wiggles. She is 4 months old, spayed, has her vaccines and dewormer. Apply to adopt at www.espanola
humane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Berta is 1½ years old.
She came to the shelter pregnant and raised her kittens. Berta is shy, but enjoys one-on-one attention with a slow approach. Her ideal home is probably with no dogs or small children. She gets along well with other cats, but might thrive as an only pet. She has gorgeous medium length fur and green eyes.
Dixie Do is 1 year old. She was very shy but has made tremendous progress. She is very outgoing now, loves to play and has an adorable squeaky meow when she wants attention. She gets along with other friendly cats and kittens and would benefit from being in a home with another cat. She can still be a little shy and would do best with a family without children or dogs.
If you are interested in adopting, fill out an application at fandfnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Polly is a 6-year-old sorrel mare, who has made exceptional progress in training in the last month.
She has been ridden in the arena and on trails and continues to get more confident under saddle.
Polly is still being ridden in a side pull and is very green. She will require an advanced rider and additional training.
Polly and many other horses are available for sponsorship or adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorse
