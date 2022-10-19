Delta arrived at The Horse Shelter in September 2019 as a 3-year-old, pregnant mare with a colt at her side. She was one of three mares arriving at the shelter who were untouchable and untrained, with little to no exposure to humans. Delta gave birth to a filly colt named Dixie at The Horse Shelter in April 2020. Once Dixie was weaned six months later, Delta was able to slowly begin her halter and groundwork training process with staff and volunteers at The Horse Shelter.

Molly Mehaffy of Santa Fe adopted Delta as a 6-year-old in July. Like many horse lovers, she had ridden as a child and young adult, then took time off to raise a child. “In March of 2021, I thought, wouldn’t it be great to be involved with horses again?” said Mehaffy, who grew up in east Texas riding English and bareback, with little formal training. “Horses were my comfort, a peaceful, relaxing experience.” 

“A friend told me about The Horse Shelter,” Mehaffy said. “I found their website and became a volunteer. I was thrilled that they offered a groundwork training program for people, and it was free!"

