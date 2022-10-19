Delta arrived at The Horse Shelter in September 2019 as a 3-year-old, pregnant mare with a colt at her side. She was one of three mares arriving at the shelter who were untouchable and untrained, with little to no exposure to humans. Delta gave birth to a filly colt named Dixie at The Horse Shelter in April 2020. Once Dixie was weaned six months later, Delta was able to slowly begin her halter and groundwork training process with staff and volunteers at The Horse Shelter.
Molly Mehaffy of Santa Fe adopted Delta as a 6-year-old in July. Like many horse lovers, she had ridden as a child and young adult, then took time off to raise a child. “In March of 2021, I thought, wouldn’t it be great to be involved with horses again?” said Mehaffy, who grew up in east Texas riding English and bareback, with little formal training. “Horses were my comfort, a peaceful, relaxing experience.”
“A friend told me about The Horse Shelter,” Mehaffy said. “I found their website and became a volunteer. I was thrilled that they offered a groundwork training program for people, and it was free!"
“The groundwork training program gave me lots of feedback. It is not easy. I learned body language and how to get a horse’s attention,” she said.
“I started working as a volunteer with Delta in late summer 2021 and felt really connected with her. After six months of volunteering and working horses, I decided to lease a horse to ride, as I felt it was implicit to set myself up for success if I wanted to adopt. It did me a world of good to lease a horse for five months before adopting a rideable mare.”
Delta, meanwhile, had progressed to training under saddle and was ready for adoption to someone committed to continuing her training — what a great confluence of circumstances.
“When you own a horse,” Mehaffy said, “you want them to feel that affection. Although I am very conscious that Delta gives me proper respect, she gets emotional pleasure being with a permanent owner. We are both having a good time; she likes to be ridden. We both look forward to our time together.”
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: If you're looking for a loyal companion to accompany you on adventures, Orson is your man. This handsome 5-year-old mixed-breed weighs around 60 pounds and has been around children, is social and friendly with large and small dogs, and has been around a cat.
Janelle is a gorgeous 2-year-old border collie mix who weighs 44 pounds. She came to the shelter in August and promptly gave birth to seven puppies. She spent some time in a foster home until her pups were weaned, and now she is ready for her own home. This young momma is extremely people-focused and would do best as the only dog in a quiet, loving home where she gets all the attention she craves.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with any questions and visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information or to see adoptable animals.
Española Humane: Photos could never accurately convey the stunning beauty of this blue-eyed snow princess. Snowball is 12 months old and just 5 pounds; she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and her adoption fee is waived.
Valkyrie is a 3-year-old, 58-pound cattle dog mix who has been in foster care for several weeks. She loves everyone and everything — she’s that dog you can take everywhere to do everything. Pet-friendly patio? Totally her vibe. Outdoor adventures? Also her jam. Chilling at home? Valkyrie is always down for that, too. Icing on the cupcake — she’s beautiful, too. Apply at espanolahumane.org and schedule a meet-up with her foster family.
Come meet the animals from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday at the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. For more information, visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-763-8662.
Felines & Friends: Peter Pan, Hook, Smee and Wendy Darling were rescued from Taos as kittens. Now 3 months old, Hook is a medium-hair Maine Coon mix with tufty ears and a crooked tail tip. He is handsome and playful and makes friends easily. Hook would love to find a forever home with a sibling or another young cat for company.
Finway is a 7-year-old longhair Flame Point Oriental, originally surrendered when a member of his family became too ill to care for him. Finway is extremely social, warm and loving toward people and dogs. His recent caregivers report he is a very gentle cat who enjoys cuddles and really loves dogs. Finway is now seeking a new forever family to dote upon.
Apply at FandFnm.org to meet Finway, Hook and his siblings, or any of the many cats and kittens now available for adoption from Felines & Friends.
Dew Paws Rescue: Handsome Snowshoe was part of a vast hoarding situation Dew Paws Rescue stumbled upon this summer. He is a juvenile male that will be getting neutered this month. If you are interested in fostering or adopting a kitten or cat, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Cinnamon is a 15-year-old sorrel mare who stands 14.1 hands high and is looking for a good new home. Cinnamon participates in the volunteer program and helps introduce new volunteers to catching and grooming. Cinnamon can be described as mostly aloof, but if she likes someone, she is friendly and easygoing with them. If you are interested in adopting Cinnamon or any of the 70 rescue horses, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.