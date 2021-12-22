Shortly after Wichita was declawed, she was surrendered to a Kansas rescue facility. Because declawed cats no longer have their primary defense mechanism, many turn to biting when they are frightened; it is unclear if this is the reason why Wichita, a 9-year-old, petite tabby was surrendered.
In July, Felines & Friends rescued Wichita from Kansas when a Santa Fe pilot graciously offered to fly the cat to Santa Fe.
When Wichita arrived, she was very sad and scared. According to Wichita’s foster, “sweet Wichita would rarely come out of her cage during socialization time at F&F’s Petco adoption center.”
Once she got to her foster home, Wichita stretched out her legs and said goodbye to cages. It took her awhile to learn to trust people again, but she became playful and affectionate with her foster family.
Wichita was adopted by Ellen Schecter and Greg Boiles of Placitas in November.
Wichita, who the couple renamed Miss Kitty, was “naturally anxious and unsettled,” Schecter said.
“She soon began exploring her new home, and after just one day, she was eating and drinking normally.”
Today, Miss Kitty is very loving and sweet.’
“We gave her lots of time and space to acclimate,” Schecter said.
“She’s living in a large home after being confined to small spaces for some time. She is getting used to us and our home, and we’re getting used to her and her needs. We’re all learning!”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Princess is a very smart dog.
She knows the command “sit” and is easy to harness. She loves walks of all lengths and is great on leash.
Princess loves people but is not a fan of other dogs, and she’s affectionate without being a slobbery face licker.
Princess is 5 years old and weighs 56 pounds.
Callie is a beautiful 7-pound, domestic medium-haired female cat.
Callie enjoys receiving gentle pets and being held. She appreciates it when people respect her space. Treats and catnip can speed the introduction up quite a bit.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily but its facilities will be closed on Christmas Day, and adoptions and admissions will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Sid isn’t just a handsome face. This 37-pound, bull terrier is the perfect portable size with the perfect calm temperament.
Sid is friendly with people and dogs.
His adoption fee has been sponsored by a donor, and he also has six weeks of personalized online training sponsored by GoodPup.
Abraham has a maturity beyond his four months — this tuxedo kitten is a wise soul who loves laps and love. He’s neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Sambu is a friendly 3-year-old brown and white tabby. Handsome Sambu loves attention, especially sitting on laps.
Raina is a petite playful 5-month-old calico cat who loves hanging out with other cats at the Petco adoption center. Like most kittens, Raina would do best if adopted into a home with another cat.
Visit the adoption center to meet Raina, Sambu and many other adorable adoptable cats.
Dew Paws Rescue: Fish is a 7-year-old handsome boy and fully vetted.
He is quiet and likes to purr.
Little Mom was rescued with her nursing kittens.
She is 1 year old, and now that her kittens are ready for adoption, so is she. Little Mom is spayed, vaccinated and sweet and friendly.
Call 505-412-9096 or visit infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Santiago is an 18-year-old palomino and white overo gelding with blue eyes.
He participated in a 60-day groundwork challenge in the fall.
He is available as a companion horse.
Santiago and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter.
Visit TheHorseShelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
