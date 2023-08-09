Every story has two sides, and empathy will carry the day. Those are the themes for the week.

One side is the experience many pet guardians have: Getting veterinary care is difficult, and some veterinarians are not accepting new patients. This can be frustrating and even scary because we care so much for our pets.

Understanding the problem is important, which means appreciating the other side of the story.

Hersch Wilson’s new book, Dog Lessons: Learning the Important Stuff from Our Best Friends, will be available Sept. 5. It is a meditation on the powerful presence of dogs in our lives and the transformative lessons they can teach us about love, loyalty, grief, zoomies and more.

Recommended for you