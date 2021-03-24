In May, Jess Demshar and Daron Mueller moved from Denver to their new home in the Pecos River Valley and scheduled a visit with Felines & Friends. They met and adopted Lonny and Leanna.
“We knew we were ready to open our home and our hearts to cats in need of a forever home,” Demshar said.
Lonny and Leanna had been rescued by Felines & Friends as feral kittens in September 2019 from the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds. They were scared and spent significant time learning how to socialize. When Demshar and Mueller adopted the two, they knew the cats were very shy and timid and they would take time to open up.
The key to the cats’ hearts soon turned out to be routine — treats and singing.
“We started singing a little made-up song about food at mealtime. Pretty soon, whenever we started singing, they would get really excited,” Demshar said.
It wasn’t long after the excitement led the cats to rubbing against the couple’s legs, which evolved into some allowed petting.
“Now almost 11 months later, we have two of the most loyal companions,” she said.
Recently, the couple adopted Leelo, who is Lonny and Leanna’s sister and also had been rescued in 2019. Because of her shyness, Leelo had not been adopted, and Demshar and Mueller decided they would also give her a forever home.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Copper is a handsome 2-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs about 50 pounds. Copper is friendly and very smart. He already knows how to sit and stay and is great on leash.
Waldo is a quiet 8-year-old domestic medium-haired male cat. Waldo, who can be a bit shy, has been showing his true nature a little bit more each day and enjoys scratches on the head.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit sfhumanesociety.org to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Riley is a 1-year-old, 64-pound fawn-colored female dog. She loves people but not cats.
Felix is a 6-month-old, 36-pound dog with adorable eye patches and is playful and social with people and pets. He loves to romp and roll with his shelter buddies in the play yards and he’s always up for an adventure.
Apply at espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Blu is very social and likes to play with younger cats. He adapts easily in new environments and will be a wonderful companion. He is a 10-year-old Oriental shorthair and can be seen at Petco.
Seven-year-old Spoons is being treated for a skin condition due to allergies but is otherwise healthy. Spoons is sweet but a little shy, as she thinks human contact results in medicine. She seems to get along with other cats. She can be seen by appointment.
The Horse Shelter: Rooster is a 24-year-old light sorrel quarterhorse-type gelding who has been ridden multiple times and seems to have been ridden before.
He has a lot of energy for an older guy. He is missing his right eye, but it doesn’t seem to bother him too much when he is under saddle. Rooster still wants to be quick-footed on trails, especially going up and down hills. In the arena. he has learned to control his speed, but every once in a while will try to go faster if the opportunity presents itself.
Rooster requires a confident intermediate to advanced rider. His adoption fee is $500. There are many other horses ready for adoption at The Horse Shelter.
For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.