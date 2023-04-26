Rescuing animals from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire last year wasn’t limited to just dogs and cats. Horses were also in need of evacuating to a safe shelter.
When the skies turned dark with smoke and the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire raged, Tangerine Bolen knew what she had to do and spoke to her husband.
“We had room for anywhere from four to 10 extra horses on our property in various enclosures. I knew people were going to be in trouble out there, and we were already getting reports of animals left behind as people barely got out with their lives as the winds seemed to rage in every direction,” she said.
Bolen posted on social media, letting others know she had room for extra horses.
The calls started coming in. The first call was from a family who had a single mare. The fire had come within 2 miles of their property with only one escape route. Like Bolen, the family didn’t have a horse trailer. Bolen put more posts on social media and she was connected with horse haulers from all over the state willing to help.
The family’s mare, Diva, was the first horse to arrive at Bolen’s property outside of Santa Fe city limits.
“Diva arrived at night absolutely terrified,” said Bolen. “We got her into the corral with my 20-year-old mare, Jewels, and they instantly connected. My stubborn, grouchy, arthritic girl took to this scared horse half her age and immediately began protecting her.”
A few days later, Bolen’s neighbor, a cattle rancher, whose more than 100-year-old cabin in the forest was at risk, had to bring dozens of cattle off of the mountains. Bolen offered to house several pregnant mares and a couple of geldings in her back arena to help him. Soon, four horses taking refuge became six.
Battling a debilitating neurological condition, Bolen realized how crazy it was to offer to keep almost 10 horses on her land. So she put more posts on social media. This time, it was for volunteer help with feeding, mucking, brushing and walking the horses. Within a week, Bolen had at least 15 people who had volunteered.
“A dedicated person kindly made up an online schedule for us and we had between 1 and 4 people coming out each day to help in every aspect of keeping these animals safe and happy. We even had a reiki practitioner [a form of Japanese energy healing] come out and do multiple sessions with some of the horses,” Bolen said. “Total strangers sent us checks in the mail to help pay for feed. Then we got connected to a great group that formed during those fires, one dedicated to feeding the farm animals of all those affected, who needed it. They gave us bales of hay and bags of feed several times over.”
In the beginning, Bolen and her husband had hopes of doing a little bit of good in their community.
In the end, they had the incredible fortune of discovering a whole bunch of good people in the process. Strangers came together over a number of weeks to help keep the horses alive and fed, and to help their owners deal with a tremendous loss of property.
Two mares, one hurting and one wild and shy, also became the greatest of friends.
Last summer, Bolen’s horse, Jewels, left Santa Fe to go on a long “horsey sleepover,” with her best friend, Diva. “They get to roam 88 acres and be grumpy and wild and mischievous together,” said Bolen.
Two huge-hearted girls were saved by a community of strangers during a devastating, nearly 350,000-acre fire.