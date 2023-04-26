Bonded soulmate best friends Jewels and Diva.jpeg

Jewels and Diva were put together last year during the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and the pair bonded.

 Courtesy photo

Rescuing animals from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire last year wasn’t limited to just dogs and cats. Horses were also in need of evacuating to a safe shelter.

When the skies turned dark with smoke and the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire raged, Tangerine Bolen knew what she had to do and spoke to her husband.

“We had room for anywhere from four to 10 extra horses on our property in various enclosures. I knew people were going to be in trouble out there, and we were already getting reports of animals left behind as people barely got out with their lives as the winds seemed to rage in every direction,” she said.

