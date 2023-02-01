When Seth and Annie Montgomery of Albuquerque were ready to add to their family, they drove up to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. During their visit, they saw 2-year-old Nemo, a tricolored cattle dog mix with stunning eyes and markings. The dog was very nervous at the shelter, and as Annie Montgomery said, it was off-putting, and they left without adopting.
“I couldn’t stop thinking about Nemo, and so I returned to the shelter a few days later to see him again,” Montgomery said. “I spent time with shelter staff getting a sense of how the dog’s nervousness might play into his life outside of the shelter, and soon I decided that he would be the perfect dog for our home and our active lifestyle.”
Montgomery’s husband was on a weeklong business trip, so she called him from the shelter. After receiving a blessing from him over FaceTime, Nemo, now named Pico, was officially theirs.
“Once I got Pico home, he was extremely nervous, very protective of his space, and weary of people and loud noises,” she said. “It took about two weeks for Pico to decide that Seth and I were safe to be around, and since then, he hasn’t left our sides.”
Since the couple have full-time jobs, and by the recommendation from the Santa Fe shelter staff, they enrolled Pico in an online training class with GoodPup.
“We knew it was important that Pico learned good obedience and structure, and GoodPup helped us navigate correcting negative behaviors, such as counter-surfing for food, with positive training methods,” Montgomery said.
Pico is referred to as their “all-terrain vehicle” because, as Montgomery said, he enjoys hiking and running all over New Mexico. Pico spends ample time in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains, the Bosque along the Rio Grande, and hiking in Santa Fe National Forest.
“Upon adopting him, we were told to take caution with him as he had been deemed a flight risk due to his nervous nature, and so we worked hard to build a trusting relationship with the help of GoodPup, and now he is a rock star,” Montgomery said. “We kept Pico’s routine very consistent for the first six weeks, with no big adventures or excitement, just short walks around the neighborhood and predictable positive interactions with us.”
There are still times when Pico is nervous or unsure, according to the couple, but now he looks to them for confidence and security.
“We recently took Pico on his first adventure on our mountain bikes, and we were blown away by how good he was and how much he enjoyed it,” Montgomery said. “I have never seen a happier dog than Pico ripping downhill and flying over berms.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Mimosa is sweet girl who has been at the shelter since November. She is 2 years old, weighs 40 pounds and adores people. Mimosa enjoys walks and loves to spend time playing with her toys. Mimosa’s adoption fee has been waived.
Amelia is a sweet 2-year-old Rottweiler mix who weighs about 55 pounds. She arrived at the shelter in December and has become a staff favorite. Amelia enjoys her daily walks and has mastered the commands sit, stay and come. Amelia’s adoption fee has been waived.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: One-year-old David is an orange tabby who was so motherly toward kittens he arrived with, it was assumed he was their mother. David and his brother, 2-year-old Josh, are the sweetest, most empathetic boys. Their adoption fees are waived.
Barbie, an Anatolian shepherd mix, weighs 6 pounds at 8 weeks old. The puppy is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and comes with six months of heartworm prevention. Her adoption fee is $10.
Española Humane is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-763-8662.
Felines & Friends: Eight-month-old Mist is a petite gray-and-white cat. She was raised in a foster home with cats and a small friendly dog.
One-year-old tabby Kitty Kitty was found as a stray being fed by neighbors and pregnant. She is a playful, loving cat who loves to be near people but isn’t needy. She was a wonderful mom to her since-adopted kittens and would probably enjoy another cat’s company.
Apply at FandFnm.org to meet Mist, Kitty Kitty or any of over 100 foster cats available for adoption.
Dew Paws Rescue: Four-year-old Sam will be ready for a foster home or adoption by the end of March. Sam is a 90-pound mixed-breed brindled dog and would do well in an only-dog home. Sam is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Dew Paws is offering training support. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Flo is a 26-year-old Appaloosa mare who is looking for a home as a companion/nonriding horse. Flo enjoys being groomed and is quiet and gentle with both people and other horses Flo has some chronic health and lameness issues that require extra care. Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.