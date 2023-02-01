When Seth and Annie Montgomery of Albuquerque were ready to add to their family, they drove up to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. During their visit, they saw 2-year-old Nemo, a tricolored cattle dog mix with stunning eyes and markings. The dog was very nervous at the shelter, and as Annie Montgomery said, it was off-putting, and they left without adopting.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about Nemo, and so I returned to the shelter a few days later to see him again,” Montgomery said. “I spent time with shelter staff getting a sense of how the dog’s nervousness might play into his life outside of the shelter, and soon I decided that he would be the perfect dog for our home and our active lifestyle.”

Montgomery’s husband was on a weeklong business trip, so she called him from the shelter. After receiving a blessing from him over FaceTime, Nemo, now named Pico, was officially theirs.

Popular in the Community