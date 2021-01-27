After Steve and Laura Barnett’s cat died late last year, they decided to get a dog.
The Barnetts knew what they were looking for: not a puppy but a medium-sized dog that was house trained. After searching the local shelters, a friend sent the Barnetts a photo of Jasper she had seen on social media.
Jasper, a 5-year-old terrier mix, had been rescued by a group called Argos, A Shelter Dog Rescue in Albuquerque. Jasper had been hit in November by a vehicle in Socorro County. With no medical treatment for over a month, he dragged himself along and had sores everywhere. He was paralyzed and could not use his back legs.
Jasper has been with the Barnetts less than a month.
“He is so mild mannered,” Laura Barnett said. “He already knows the sound of our car and has gotten to meet the neighbors through the fence. He also is getting to know the birds and pigeons in the backyard.”
Although he is not ready to climb stairs, Jasper is walking again.
“With plenty of love, kindness and therapy from vets and foster homes, Jasper is our miracle pup,” said Kim Domina, founder and director of Argos.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Lady is a lovely 9-year-old mixed-breed girl who weighs 58 pounds. Lady is a delight to spend time with and is excellent on a leash. Lady will accept all the attention she can get.
Bob is a handsome, 9-pound, 1-year-old domestic short-haired cat. Bob loves to play and enjoys under-the-chin scratches. He is friendly and loves to purr.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Barron is a 4-month-old shepherd mix. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention for an adoption fee of $150.
Milky Way, a 3-month-old kitten, can be adopted for $30. The kitten is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
The Horse Shelter: Eli is a 26-year-old sorrel thoroughbred gelding who is 17 hands high. Eli is a lovable, gentle giant.
He is great for new volunteers to learn to halter, lead and groom. He appreciates attention and always tries to please. Eli usually is the alpha horse but without physical confrontation.
He will require regular hoof maintenance to help with lameness, which prevents him from being ridden. Eli gets along well with both mares and geldings, making him an ideal companion horse who is safe for young children to be around. The adoption fee is $250. Apply at thehorse
Felines & Friends: Siblings Roxanne and Roy desperately need a long-term foster home or an adopter. Roy is more outgoing than his sister, Roxanne, and both are gentle, sweet cats. Roxanne is a beautiful girl with classic red tabby markings and striking green eyes. Roy is a large, red tabby with an adorable round face.
They are 12 years old and can be seen by appointment.
Brooklyn is a 10-year-old cat who can be a bit shy, but once used to a new person, she can be loving, funny and smart.
She was declawed and nips when she doesn’t like how she is being touched.
Brooklyn doesn’t do well around dogs or small children. Brooklyn’s ideal home would be with a single, mature woman that will be patient with her. She can be seen by appointment.
Visit fandfnm.org for more information.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.