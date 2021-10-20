When Gabe Hernandez of Santa Fe opened The New Mexican one Thursday morning and saw Boo (now named Bella), he screamed with excitement to his wife, Sylvia, “Get me the phone, get me the phone!”
Bella, a 2-year-old terrier mix, was with Bonnie’s Barn in Colorado Springs, Colo. Along with two other dogs, Bella was rescued from a hoarding situation. When Donna Leshne, founder of Dew Paws Rescue, announced Bella was ready to be adopted, she received much interest in the dog. Gabe Hernandez was the first to get in contact with Leshne.
The Hernandezes had lost their rescue dog, Sammy, at 15 years old in September 2020, and felt that it was time to open up their home to another small dog. After searching the local shelters, Gabe Hernandez saw Bella’s picture in the paper and knew that she was the one, and immediately called Leshne.
The following Friday, Leshne took Bella to meet the Hernandezes. After agreeing to leave Bella for a 2-week trial, Leshne told the couple there might be some crying from the dog, and Bella had been sleeping under the bed.
It didn’t take Bella long to settle in. The first night, she slowly moved from sleeping in the middle of the king-size bed to waking up cuddled next to Gabe Hernandez.
“She is the queen of the house and has never cried once at night. She remembers the rough time she had when she was younger, and she knows that she is in a good home and knows that we all love her. Pets sure do bring joy to a family,” Sylvia Hernandez said. “They give joy to owners and owners give joy to pets.”
Bella was adopted by the Hernandezes on Sep. 9.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Zy is a lovely 1-year-old Doberman pinscher mix who weighs about 45 pounds. Zy is a sweet and friendly dog. She really enjoys going out to playgroup and having fun with other dogs. Zy loves her daily walks and would make a great companion. Zy is available to adopt for $31 through the shelter's Wag-O-Ween promotion trough Oct. 31.
Khan is a spicy 8-pound, 3-year-old domestic shorthair female cat. Khan is independent and enjoys relaxing and being feed.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Animal Humane: Red is a 4-year-old, 69-pound yellow lab mix who makes friends with every dog and interacts well with people. Apply on the website or c’mon over to scoop him up! www.espanolahumane.org 505-753-8662
Morgan is a delightful, darling 3-year-old, 8-pound female cat.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Iggy Pop and Bowie are a bonded pair of 7-month-old black and white tuxedo kittens. Iggy Pop is a curious brave boy, always first to explore new things and unable to resist toys. His sister, Bowie, is more cautious but absolutely loves to play, cuddle and nuzzle necks.
Tortie mix Queenie and her siblings, Yoda, Whitefoot, Willi and Toni, were born four months ago in a foster home where they received much love and attention. Bold, beautiful Queenie would make an excellent companion for another young cat.
Apply at FandFNM.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Misty and Greta are two cuties from three litters of kittens that have been rescued. Kitten ages range from 6 weeks old and up. If you are interested in fostering or adopting a kitten, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information and pictures.
The Horse Shelter: Gemma is a beautiful gray mare standing 15 hands high. Gemma is halter trained but is difficult to catch.
Gemma has melanomas, including one on her upper shoulder that has grown where the saddle and pad would go, so she is not in training for riding. Gemma tends to be dominant in a herd, but generally gets along with mares and geldings. Her adoption fee is $250. Gemma and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. For more information, visit TheHorseShelter.org or 505-577-2193.
