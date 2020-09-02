The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society continues to drive change with its transfer program by bringing in at-risk animals from other shelters.
One of those transferred dogs was Harold, who came from a Las Vegas, N.M., shelter.
Just a few weeks after arriving at the Santa Fe animal shelter, Jackie Sanders and her husband, Robert Krupnick, saw Harold on the shelter’s website. They said they chose him because they instinctively knew he needed help.
“We gave him a Tibetan name, Okar, which means white light,” Sanders said. “He has done amazingly well, and Okar will come sit right next to us and put up a paw, asking for a scratch.”
Okar was a shy and timid at the shelter and barked at strangers, but that didn’t stop the Eldorado couple from adopting him in June. They said they chose him because he did look down and they felt they could work with him and give him a good life.
Okar has a large yard to play in and feels comfortable running around, digging, burying his toys and then digging them up. “We wrestle, run, go on long walks, play with toys, and he never wants to be more than a few feet away from us,” Krupnick said.
“We are so grateful we got him. We haven’t had a dog in many years, and it feels like our family has grown. We still have a ways to go to get him to settle down with people who come to the house, like the mail delivery people, but he has made giant leaps,” Sanders said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Aurora is a 3-year-old mixed-breed dog. She is a little shy but a very sweet girl once she gets to know you. Aurora weighs about 50 pounds. She loves her daily walks, is great on a leash and enjoys smelling all the bushes, flowers and trees.
Lincoln is a beautiful Siamese mix who is 14 years old. He is a loving cat, and according to his previous owner, he would do best as an only cat. Lincoln does get along with dogs and people. He spends his days looking at the window and waiting for his next meal.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Bubba Wallace arrived with a brain injury after being inadvertently tossed around in the back of a moving truck. He has recovered his mojo but has tested positive for FeLV. He’s happy and healthy and should live indoors.
Pinky is a Shar-Pei mix at the recently reopened Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe.
She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home with six months of heartworm prevention. The Puppy Patch is open by appointment only.
The Horse Shelter: Eli is a 25-year-old sorrel, thoroughbred gelding who is 17 hands high. Eli is a gentle giant who is lovable. He is great for new volunteers to learn to halter, lead and groom. He really appreciates attention and always tries to please. Eli usually is the alpha horse but without physical confrontation.
He will require regular hoof maintenance to help with lameness, which prevents him from being ridden.
Eli gets along well with both mares and geldings, making him an ideal companion horse is safe for children to be around. The adoption fee is $250. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Felines & Friends: Jojo is outgoing, playful and has lots of energy. He enjoyed the company of other young cats at his foster home, especially a young female named Dixie Do.
He also quickly makes friends with other cats and would probably like to have a companion. He is about 1 year old.
Dixie Do was quite shy but has warmed up and is very friendly. She loves to roll around on her back for attention, and she has a cute meow when she is looking for love.
She gets along great with other cats and enjoyed playing chase with Jojo when they were in foster care together.
She is still a little nervous with loud noises and would do best in a home without young children or dogs. Dixie Do is about 10 months old.
Jojo and Dixie Do are available for viewing at the adoption center at Petco.
