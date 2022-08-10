When Jennie Eilerts of Santa Fe saw a photo of seven puppies lying near smoking, black ashes of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, she felt chills.
“I was transfixed by the image of those puppies sleeping while the forest smoldered just a few feet behind them,” Eilerts said.
The pups and their mother had to be rescued by firefighters and evacuated by a Hotshot crew. When Eilerts read Española Humane would be taking them in, she knew she wanted to adopt one.
“Española Humane has always held a special place in my heart,” she said.
Fourteen years ago, the shelter helped Eilerts’ parents when five pregnant, feral cats were abandoned on their Santa Fe property.
“As much as my parents wanted to be able to spay and neuter the moms and kittens, it wasn’t financially feasible, because between the five mothers, a total of 33 kittens had been born,” she said.
A colleague of Eilerts recommended they reach out to Española Humane, as the shelter offered free spaying and neutering surgeries. Eight of the kittens were tame enough for adoption, and the five mothers and 25 kittens were trapped, neutered and returned.
Eilerts reached out to Española Humane communications director Mattie Allen, who arranged for Eilerts and her husband, Scott, to visit the pups.
“Watching the forests burn, these forests I grew up in and around, was almost unbearable. So many human and animal lives disrupted. I was particularly concerned about the livestock and pets that people were unable to evacuate,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if we’d meet ‘the one’ or not, but we had to try.”
The moment the Eilerts stepped into the pen of pups, “the one” actually chose them: “This giant tan colored pup ran over and threw himself against my legs. He was one giant wiggle and his smile was contagious. I think at that moment I knew we needed him more than he needed us,” she said. The couple named the puppy Joaquin Phoenix, and they picked him up after his neutering surgery. “I don’t think I’ve been that excited in years!” Eilterts said.
Joaquin and his dog brother Titus are now fast friends.
“Although Titus is 7, he acts more like a puppy than he has in years. They cuddle up together at night and spend countless hours wrestling and playing tug of war,” Eilerts said. “Joaquin delights in meeting new people and loves to ‘help’ pull weeds. As he grows, I can see what an amazing dog he’s turning into, and I’m so grateful to Española Humane for their tireless work in improving and saving the lives of countless animals in Northern New Mexico.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Swagger, a dog who weighs about 55 pounds, is a sweet boy and walks beautifully on a leash. He enjoys dogs and people. Declan is an adorable 2-year-old gray tabby. Declan is a sweet boy who loves to explore everything and loves to receive lots of pets. Declan is at the shelter’s resale store, The Cat, at 3546 Zafarano Drive.
The shelter is at 100 Caja del Rio Road. Adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Maverick is a 6-year-old, 12-pound orange tabby. Maverick is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and his adoption fee is waived due all animals over 6 months old being free this week.
Butterfly and her siblings landed fresh from foster care at the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. These 2-month-old cattle dog-mix puppies are socialized, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and go home with six months of heartworm prevention. This week, all puppies’ fees are $25. Apply on the website to make an appointment.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: One-year-old cinnamon tabby Pericles has been in foster care for the past year. He is a big, mellow boy who gets along with other cats and would probably also get along with a cat-friendly dog. Although he is positive for feline immunodeficiency virus, Pericles could be adopted into a home with other cats because FIV is not spread by sharing bowls, litter and casual contact. FIV is spread by fighting and mating, neither of which seems to interest Pericles.
Eight-year-old Corley is a big handsome boy with red tabby markings. He would love to find a quiet adult home with no other pets. Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Rosa is a 10-month-old, 51 pound female Rottweiler mix. Rosa is very sweet and very accommodating of other dogs and is fine with cats. Rosa is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Macy is an 18-year-old quarter horse-type, sorrel mare who is available for adoption as a riding horse. She enjoys walking trail rides and is happy going out with other horses and riders or on her own. Macy has some arthritis in her knees and does best with light riding at a walk and trot. Macy will require an intermediate rider. With a relaxed, confident rider, she will soften and move quietly.
Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041 for more information.