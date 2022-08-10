When Jennie Eilerts of Santa Fe saw a photo of seven puppies lying near smoking, black ashes of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, she felt chills.

“I was transfixed by the image of those puppies sleeping while the forest smoldered just a few feet behind them,” Eilerts said.

The pups and their mother had to be rescued by firefighters and evacuated by a Hotshot crew. When Eilerts read Española Humane would be taking them in, she knew she wanted to adopt one.

