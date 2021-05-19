In 2017, Libby, a beautiful and unique red roan and white pinto mare arrived at The Horse Shelter. With an injury and trust issues, Libby would need special attention and contact.
After trainers reestablished trust, Libby became a much quieter and happy horse. Her injury continued to show up and she was classed as a nonriding companion horse.
After the loss of her horse, Catherine LaBaigue of Cerrillos contacted The Horse Shelter in search of a companion for her gelding Harley, who was not doing well alone. On April 15, Libby found a family and home with LaBaigue and Harley.
With Libby’s coloration, delicate features and shy temperament, LaBaigue renamed her Queen Mab after the fairy queen in William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.
Queen Mab loves her new companion Harley, going everywhere together. In the morning, she is greeted with petting and grooming. “They share an exceptional bond,” LaBaigue said. “Mab is the perfect companion horse for big old Harley, and I have become very attached to her. And best of all, she is attached to me, too.”
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Chanel is a 55-pound, 3-year-old mixed breed dog. She is a pretty brindle girl. Chanel has been a bit shy to strangers, but once she warms up, she is a sweetheart. Chanel loves going on long walks.
Lord Chico is a 15-year-old cat. He is confident and looking for someone to tend to his needs without placing too many demands on him. He can be affectionate but he is unlikely to be a lap cat. Lord Chico has shown to be a very independent.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Espanola Humane: Squirt is a freckle-faced compact-sized 8-year-old, 62-pound cattle dog mix. This active guy loves exploring the outdoors. He knows basic commands and to come when called, and he also appears to be house trained. He thinks he’s a lap dog and will climb right up for a cuddle.
Jean-Ralphio arrived with a bit of attitude. He is 6 years old and 12 pounds of handsome swagger.
Schedule an appointment at espanolahumane.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Taco, is a 3-year-old shepherd mix. He weighs 60 pounds, is a bit shy and would make a great companion . Call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Shamrock is a 21-year-old, gray quarter horse-type mare that can be very shy. She loves a mud bath and enjoys being petted. Shamrock is available as a nonriding companion horse. Her adoption fee is $250. Shamrock and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. Call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Felines & Friends: Indy, about 2 years old and declawed, has adorable markings and is a spunky little girl. She is self-assured and might be a little bossy with other cats. She enjoys attention and would probably enjoy being an only pet.
Felines & Friends need people to foster kittens. Fill out an application at www.fandfnm.org. Felines & Friends can provide a playpen, supplies and guidance.
Santa Fe animal shelter cuts adoption fees
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is partnered with North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, for the 27th year of the Adopt-a-thon.
The shelter is offering 50 percent off adoption fees on adult cats and dogs through May 31.
The special only includes animals at the main campus, animals 6-months and older, and excludes shelter heroes.
Volunteer dog walkers wanted
Dew Paws Rescue is seeking volunteers interested in participating in a nine-week behavior and training program starting May 29. Classes will be in Santa Fe behind the Rodeo de Santa Fe Grounds.
Learn along with the dogs and sign on to walk those dogs during the week.
Contact infodewpaws@gmail.com or call 505-412-9096.
Ask the vet
Pet still on mend after two years
Question: We have a 12-year-old poodle shitzu mix who had surgery about two years ago to repair both of her rear leg ligaments. Since then, she is a bit less active and started gaining weight and fluid. She also developed a significant cough. The vets put her on the diuretic Furosemide and also Pimodendan. Is there any other regimen that could be helpful to her or is this the best course? She still coughs, but a lot less. — David
Answer: It sounds like your pup has a lot going on!
As veterinarians, we do our best to care for animals’ health and advocate for their overall wellbeing. Without an examination of your pet and a thorough understanding of her clinical history, I cannot make any medical recommendations for her treatment.
My recommendation to you is to have her rechecked by the diagnosing veterinarian, especially since you are still noticing clinical signs after she was started on medications. Oftentimes, animals on these medications benefit from close monitoring and may require dose adjustments and/or other therapies for optimal management. Your veterinarian may need to perform diagnostics such as blood work and X-rays to get a better understanding of what your pet needs. A recheck is the best course of action for her age and conditions.
Best of luck to you both! — Dr. Melissa Dalton, Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Gruda Veterinary Hospital, established in 2001, is a full-service small-animal veterinary hospital in Santa Fe. Services include routine medical care, general surgery, dentistry, ultrasound, orthopedics, chiropractic, acupuncture and the hospital is fully equipped with modern technology. Email you pet questions, along with your name and contact information, to askthevet@sfnewmexican.com.
