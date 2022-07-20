Correction appended
The Hogan and Tian families have been designing and making greeting cards to benefit animals in Santa Fe, and are taking their philanthropy to the next level.
Ping and Michael Hogan will host a benefit dinner and auction at The Club at Las Campanas to benefit the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society at 5 p.m. Aug 19.
The event, hosted by comedian and musician Carlos Medina, will feature
50 silent auction items. Hand-painted ceramic dinner plates from Santa Fe artists, including Andres Martinez, Dan Namingha, Erin Currier, Vince Campos, Nicholas Herrera and Toby Morfin, will be among those items.
“We are so grateful for all the work that the Santa Fe shelter does for our community and we knew as a family we needed to do more for them,” Ping Hogan said. “The greeting cards that our kids work on has been a success, but we wanted to do more for the shelter.”
The greeting cards are available and can be found in the adoption lobby at the shelter and in Santa Fe, including Tesuque Village Market, The Ark Book Store, the golf shops at La Campanas and Santa Fe Country Club, UPS stores and Teca Tu.
Ping Hogan, along with Karen Hogan, 16, and Erica Hogan, 14, go to the shelter each quarter to take photos of adoptable dogs, cats and critters for greeting cards.
“They have helped so many homeless animals get extra exposure in the community,” said Murad Kirdar, shelter spokesperson, who also helps pose the animals. “We have actually had people come in and ask about the animals featured on the cards. Now, that’s great marketing!”
The benefit dinner and auction will include live music, cocktails and a three-course dinner. Each ticket costs $165, with proceeds going to the shelter.
“It’s been a very tough year with the cost of care going up and so many stray, injured and neglected animals of all ages coming into the shelter,” said Kirdar. “When people attend these events, they can feel good that they are supporting animals right here in our community.”
For information and to purchase tickets, visit dinner.donatesf.com.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Raccoon is a lovable, sweet and energetic puppy. The cream colored puppy is around
5 months old and weighs about
35 pounds. As an adult, he may grow to about 50-60 pounds. Raccoon will need some training.
Miles is a handsome 5-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs about 60 pounds. Miles has been waiting for a year to find a loving family. Miles has been a very sweet and exuberant guy and is always ready to go on an adventure.
Miles has become a pro at nose work, which is an enrichment exercise aimed at letting him use his sniffing skills, and he enjoys a good food puzzle.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Evelyn was given the gift of life, twice, by fostering. She and her littermates were found homeless and orphaned at 2 weeks old; her foster family saved their lives with round-the-clock bottle feeding. But he puppies’ lives were endangered again, this time by parvo.
Another foster family specializing in dogs with parvo jumped in to provide round-the-clock care and medical attention.
This sweet German shepherd puppy is now healthy and social. Apply to adopt her or her siblings on the website and staff will schedule an appointment with her foster family. All puppies’ adoption fees are $25 through the weekend.
Two-year-old tuxedo cat Joshlyn is a delightful being, and her adoption fee is waived through this weekend. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home for free, thanks to the “Empty the Shelters” program.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: One-year-old Turkish Angora Betty was brought to the shelter to have her leg amputated after being hit by a car.
Despite her injury, Betty is a sweet and loving cat. Although she is now a tripod, she found her balance quickly and has adapted well.
Three-month-old kittens Peanut, Kimchi and Mango were rescued and grew up in foster care. Peanut is a gray and white tabby.
He loves to gaze fondly into people’s eyes, follow them, climb on laps for naps and pester his siblings. But mostly he likes to be with his person.
He loves his siblings but would do well with another cat close to his age.
Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Kashi is a 10- to 12-month-old sweet and friendly gentle lad. The dog is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm negative
Kashi would make a great walking and hiking partner. If you are interested in fostering or adopting, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Wrangler is a 21-year-old sorrel gelding who is looking for a home as a nonriding companion horse. Wrangler is a sweet soul.
He gets along with mares and geldings and tends to be at the bottom of the pecking order in his herd.
If you are interested in adopting, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.
Correction: This column has been amended to reflect the following correction. A previous version of this column incorrectly spelled the names of artists Erin Currier, Toby Morfin and Dan Namingha.