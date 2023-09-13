New Mexican columnist Hersch Wilson will launch his new book Dog Lessons: Learning the Important Stuff from our Best Friends at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Collected Works.

Hersch’s book is with art from Santa Fe artist, Dan Bodelson. The book is full of wisdom, for example, “When in doubt, walk your dog.”

The event will be hosted by Ben Swan and Murad Kirdar.

