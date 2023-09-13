Better Together Adoption Event to be held at Santa Fe Place mall
From 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Española Humane, Felines & Friends and Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will unit for a Better Together Adoption Event at Santa Fe Place mall, 4250 Cerrillos Road. All three organizations will offer adoptions for $50, including spaying or neutering and age-appropriate vaccinations.
The event will be broadcast live from 1 to 4 p.m. on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. Animal experts will also be present to provide insights into animal care, training and advice on responsible pet ownership. People will also have a chance to learn about volunteering and becoming a foster with the organizations.
Open house set at Horse Shelter
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, The Horse Shelter will hold its annual open house at 100 AB Old Cash Ranch Road in Cerrillos.
The event is geared toward family fun and education with riding demos, adoption stories, training tips and meeting and petting rescue horses. Learn what it takes to provide a safe, healthy environment for horse rehabilitation and get questions answered about volunteering and adoption programs. Food will be available, and admission and parking is free. For the safety of the rescue horses, no dogs will be allowed.
If the event is rained out, it will be rescheduled to Sept. 23.
Felines & Friends offering 2-for-1 kittens
During the Best Friends National Adoption Weekend, Felines & Friends will be adopting kittens at a special event price of $50 each. Kittens are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated against rabies and tested for FIV and FeLV. Most have been raised in foster homes.
Kittens under 6 months are adopted in pairs or to homes with another young cat. Approved adopters can take kittens home from the Best Friends National Adoption Weekend events.
Santa Fe animal shelter offers $10 adoptions
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, 100 Caja del Rio Road, is taking part in National Adoption Weekend from Friday through Sunday an offering pet adoptions for $10, excluding Shelter Heroes, through a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society.
Santa Fe animal shelter offering classroom presentations
Why do cats start racing around in the middle of the night? This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, cat zoomies are discussed, along with how to build a stronger relationship with a pet. Plus, learn how to make a new treat for dogs that may help slow the aging process. Also, after 31 years, the Labrador retriever has been dethroned as the most popular dog in America. Can you guess what breed topped it?
Pet Chat airs every 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams at SantaFe.com. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.