“New Mexico has proven to be rich in blessings, both in allowing me to build my dream of my own horse property and adopting my first young horse to bring up in the ranks,” Suzanne Diesel said.
Diesel was led to The Horse Shelter when she decided to adopt. What she didn’t anticipate was meeting Roni, a 4-year-old grade Arabian mare now affectionately known as Zuni, and the amazing staff that came with her during the adoption process.
The Horse Shelter staffers, Michele and Cori, “welcomed me to the shelter multiple times to meet and build my relationship with Zuni prior to adopting her, including three rides to ensure we bonded,” Diesel said.
She fell in love with the mare and admired the shelter, its staff, and the health and welfare of its more than 70 horses. “It’s a special place,” Diesel said.
A few weeks after adopting Zuni and taking her home to Clovis, the horse has managed to steal Diesel’s heart. Zuni has all the characteristics Diesel had been looking for as her next endurance horse — confidence, willingness, curiousness, intelligence and a natural athletic ability — along with a puppy dog personality.
Cori, the shelter’s trainer, gave Zuni a great foundation and saw her potential as an endurance prospect.
“I have high hopes she will become my decade team partner and help me cover hundreds of miles of trail for years to come,” Diesel said. “My endless thanks to The Horse Shelter for [its] dedication, beautiful work and this amazing mare.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Nala is a gorgeous 7-year-old Siberian husky mix who weighs about 60 pounds. She has been a little bashful but totally sweet. She loves to hang out with other dogs and receive gentle pets from people. She enjoys playtime and going for long walks.
Tiana is a beautiful 6-month-old domestic short-haired kitten. She came to the shelter as a stray after being hit by a vehicle. A month has passed, and Tiana is much better and is as sweet as ever.
She likes to lay around in her bed and watch the world go by. Tiana enjoys neck and ear scratches.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Katarina arrived in rough shape.
An upper respiratory infection resulted in the loss of an eye. She recovered and is ready to be adopted.
Due to the pandemic, the shelter is open by appointment only for adoptions.
Osa is at the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. The Australian shepherd-husky mix is a loyal, loving companion who loves lap snuggles and playing with big dogs.
Submit an application at espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Billy Bob, 16, is a sweet, talkative, friendly boy who is FIV positive but is otherwise in good health. He is extremely lovable and a wonderful cat.
His best friend Bekka, 13, is a big girl with adorable markings. She loves to be snuggled. The pair are bonded and should be adopted together.
The adoption center at Petco is full of kittens, and there are many more at Santa Fe Cats.
The sheter is looking for foster families to give them loving temporary homes. If you are interested, fill out an application at fandfnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Rocky, a 14-year-old dark brown thoroughbred gelding, has turned into a big lovable guy.
He is now a companion (nonriding) horse that has a wonderful attitude. He loves being groomed and has completed a 60-day challenge with our volunteers class.
He has mastered sending, sending over obstacles and through tight spaces, lunging, and trailer loading. He is good on vaccinations and worming, will stand quietly for grooming and will pick up all his feet. He does like having a buddy to play with. The adoption fee is $250. For more information, call 505-471-6179 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
