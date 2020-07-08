Life seems simpler now. Days blur together, one like the last and tomorrow the same. I have become addicted to routines. Breakfast. The all-important walking of the dogs. I think I look forward to that more than they do. Then home. Do something in the garden. Some work, dinner, bed and repeat.
During the heat of July, the dogs who usually follow us around, retreat to the coolest parts of the house and sleep. I think they are already dreaming of snow and winter. (I know I am.)
It sounds like another mundane pandemic life, but it’s actually not. I just had to relearn how to see the world through the eyes of a 2-year-old. Meet my granddaughter, Fiona, and her best pal, a little, white, part-Shih Tzu named Tallulah.
Fiona is just coming into her language skills. More importantly, she is at that age when she is seeing the natural world for the first time. Do you remember? Can you imagine that time when you first saw a beetle, a lizard, a dragonfly or a fish? Or smelled a flower?
Astonishing.
Fiona, Laurie (the grandmother), Tallulah, and our dogs and I (we are part of our little bubble of six people, three dogs and one cat) spent a half-hour on our patio tracking beetles. Truth to tell, the dogs sat in the shade and oversaw the crazy humans. Fiona would yell, “Beetle!” in delight every time she found one and, holding our hands, she’d follow it as it scuttled to find shade or food.
Her excitement was contagious.
Besides children, scientists and artists, it is hard for the rest of us to hold on to the excitement that beetles exist. Our pulse rates don’t go up when we see the waterbugs skitter across ponds or the garden snake that lives in the moss-rock wall by our house. And how about the lupines, columbine, sparrow hawks and coyotes?
We were so busy pre-pandemic, and now almost frantic in our desire to get back to normal— whatever that was — that we can miss being astonished.
And we think we’re grown-ups; we don’t have time for childish things. We can’t spend our days counting beetles on the road or meander on our walks with dogs as they sniff every bush and want to follow every rabbit trail.
But watching Fiona’s astonishment, I wonder what the most accurate, helpful and practical perspective is. Is it that we merely happen to exist on this planet? (And sometimes the natural world is just, frankly, a resource.) Or is it that we live in this wondrous biosphere called Earth, this web of life that we share with amazing creatures? And, by the way, whom we depend on for our very lives. Is the view of a child more honest? In this time of pandemic, if we again took our time to be astonished by beetles or a circling turkey vulture, what would change in us?
I’ve been changed. I think the pause of the pandemic and seeing life through the eyes of a granddaughter have combined to teach me this lesson: Pay attention. Don’t walk through life with blinders on. Don’t go on walks in the wilderness or on a country road (which I now almost consider sacred) with your mind somewhere else. I want to be in the world I belong to, that birthed me.
Most of all, in this time, I want to be astonished. I want to think and meditate a little on the fact beetles have been around for 270 million years. As they have for thousands of years, I want to be amazed when the monsoons fill the dry riverbeds with rushing water. I want to be delighted, as a child would be when the coyotes sing together.
Of course, as I sit on our couch writing this, I am sandwiched between our two dogs, Maisie and Nellie. I am amazed and grateful that dogs have been with us for over 20,000 years — what a gift.
In this present moment, I deeply understand as I have never before, that most things are out of my control. The virus, the economy, the lack of racial justice, politics, (vote!) are far beyond my ability to influence. That is what it is.
But every day I get to walk with dogs. And just occasionally, I get to chase beetles with a child. And that is enough for now.
