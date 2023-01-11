Elsa and Brave, Española Humane’s tenacious tabby twins, have found a home sweet home, together forever. The kittens are unrelated but bonded through their traumas and miraculous recoveries.
Elsa was found nearly frozen under a pile of snow from a November storm just steps from a heated, secure box for cats in Española Humane’s overnight drop area. She had no detectable heartbeat and her temperature was so cold it didn’t register on a thermometer. Española Humane’s staff refused to give up on her, and against all odds — including a broken pelvis and pneumonia — Elsa survived.
Brave was found seeking warmth, burrowed in an outdoor couch cushion, but his neck and a leg had been tangled in fabric. After surgery to remove the fabric, and after weeks of medical foster care, hydrotherapy, treatment for an upper respiratory infection and a leg infection, Brave required a leg amputation.
“These two are the most resilient, forgiving, tender-hearted beings I’ve had the honor to love,” said Mattie Allen, who works for Española Humane and also fosters many of the most fragile pets with medical needs, including Elsa and Brave. When Allen felt Elsa and Brave were strong enough, she carefully introduced the kittens.
“These two miracles became inseparable immediately, always tangled up together, and it was often difficult to distinguish which paws or tail belonged to which kitten,” Allen said.
When Brave’s leg had to be amputated, Elsa cried out for Brave constantly. And when Brave had surgical complications, he was restless without Elsa curled up next to him.
“We decided the two kittens must be adopted together,” Allen said. “They had survived so much; I couldn’t imagine them apart.”
Michelangelo Lobato of Los Alamos felt the same way. “I remember the first time I saw Elsa’s story. I immediately felt a connection and was heartbroken. I checked back daily on the Española Humane Facebook page to see if her current progress was posted. I spent so much time on their page, I became a top Facebook fan of the shelter,” he said.
As he kept checking back, he discovered that Elsa had a friend in recovery.
“I got tears of joy when I read they were together,” Lobato said.
The Lobato family had already adopted cats from Española Humane, and when they found out they were approved to adopt the pair, they were elated.
Allen was equally emotional: “I teared up on the phone with Michelangelo. I felt so attached to these babies, but I knew this loving family was perfect for them.”
The kittens have settled in to their new life.
“They play together and are getting along with our other cats, Cassie, Cindy Brady and Mason. I’m grateful to the shelter for trusting us with these two little fighters. They are forever home,” Lobato said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Zinsky is just over 1 year old, weighs
55 pounds, and according to his former owner, the dog loves to play fetch, he was a great hiking buddy, he was in a home with a cat and he loved to snuggle at bedtime.
Three-year-old Goatee is a black cat who is shy and fearful of the shelter environment. He would probably do much better in a quiet home with a patient adopter. He loves wand toys.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with any questions or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Alaska is a fabulous dog. The 42-pound, 2-year-old malamute can be shy, but once she has a minute to observe and trust, she is welcoming.
Alaska loves other dogs and gets along with all sizes and temperaments in shelter playgroups, and she loves hikes.
Her adoption fee is waived and she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention
Mimi has giant eyes and tortoiseshell fur the colors of a desert dusk. This 1-year-old cat weighs 8 pounds and she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and her adoption fee is waived.
Felines & Friends: Turkish Angora Bohemian is one of
four kittens from Taos who
came in with their father, Freddie Mercury.
Now 6 months old, Bohemian is an outgoing and playful kitten with a gorgeous fluffy tail.
Bohemian is looking for a home with another young cat, such as one of his siblings Champion, Rhapsody or Radio Gaga.
Seven-month-old Reina and Arnold are a bonded pair. Sister Reina is the queen of her castle. She is highly food motivated and easily comes for pets and to rub all over people.
Arnold is not motivated by treats, but given time, he will curl up and seek attention.
Visit FandFnm.org or got to Petco to meet and play with Reina and Arnold, Bohemian and his littermates and many more adoptable kittens.
Dew Paws Rescue: Wynona is a young adult cat who is a bit shy but very sweet. Fully vetted, Wynona is good with other pets. Those interested in fostering or adopting Wynona may call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Titus is a 4-year-old sorrel gelding who stands 14 hands high and weighs about 950 pounds.
He is a friendly horse, easy to catch, leads and backs well, ties and picks up his feet for the farrier.
Titus has come along nicely under saddle, is willing and gentle, but is still young and will need an advanced rider who can keep him focused and who has the knowledge and skill to continue his training.
If you are interested in Titus, call 505-577-4041 or go to