Elsa and Brave, Española Humane’s tenacious tabby twins, have found a home sweet home, together forever. The kittens are unrelated but bonded through their traumas and miraculous recoveries.

Elsa was found nearly frozen under a pile of snow from a November storm just steps from a heated, secure box for cats in Española Humane’s overnight drop area. She had no detectable heartbeat and her temperature was so cold it didn’t register on a thermometer. Española Humane’s staff refused to give up on her, and against all odds — including a broken pelvis and pneumonia — Elsa survived.

Brave was found seeking warmth, burrowed in an outdoor couch cushion, but his neck and a leg had been tangled in fabric. After surgery to remove the fabric, and after weeks of medical foster care, hydrotherapy, treatment for an upper respiratory infection and a leg infection, Brave required a leg amputation.

