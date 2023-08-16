Tiny tabby Reta was barely 1-year-old and pregnant when rescued by a Southern New Mexico shelter in 2020. She delivered five kittens before the shelter ran short on space and transferred the family to Felines & Friends. While Reta’s kittens were quickly adopted, the young mom needed more time to heal and trust.

It took her 2½ years.

In January, Reta appeared in a “Longtime resident” feature on the Paws page. Sondra Everhart and Gail Kaplan read it and were touched by her story. “We strongly felt that no animal should be without a home for two-and-a-half years,” said Everhart.

Recommended for you