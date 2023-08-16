Tiny tabby Reta was barely 1-year-old and pregnant when rescued by a Southern New Mexico shelter in 2020. She delivered five kittens before the shelter ran short on space and transferred the family to Felines & Friends. While Reta’s kittens were quickly adopted, the young mom needed more time to heal and trust.
It took her 2½ years.
In January, Reta appeared in a “Longtime resident” feature on the Paws page. Sondra Everhart and Gail Kaplan read it and were touched by her story. “We strongly felt that no animal should be without a home for two-and-a-half years,” said Everhart.
Everhart decided she had to meet Reta.
During her stay at Felines & Friends, shy Reta had learned to enjoy affection, treats and other cats.
“When I visited Reta, I was surprised that she is almost identical to our 15-year-old cat. Our household consists of two rescue cats aged 13 and 15 and a 10-year-old rescue dog we adopted last year. To this day, we sometimes aren’t sure who’s sleeping in the sun,” Everhart said.
Everhart and Kaplan decided to give Reta a chance by fostering her. At first, Reta was scared, seeking safety under a bed for over three weeks.
“Nearly all normal household noises scared her, like closing cupboards and running water,” said Everhart.
Everhart and Kaplan were patient. They gave Reta her own room, a window with a view, plenty of treats and quiet attention.
By March, Everhart and Kaplan were smitten, and Reta’s adoption was finalized. Reta realized she had found the safe home and loving family she had waited for so long.
“Now Reta roams all over the house,” said Everhart. “She is playful and seeks us out for attention. We have many sliding doors with screens so she can watch birds, lizards and rabbits all day. Although Felines & Friends didn’t think she’d get along with dogs, Reta and our older rescue dog, Devie, have become best friends.”
Like Reta, many female cats end up pregnant at 4 to 6 months old if not spayed, and too often, those young moms are abandoned. Reta’s story — and those of her kittens — would have ended very differently had a shelter not taken her in and transferred her to Felines & Friends. Given time and patience, Reta found her “furever home,” a canine best friend to sleep by her side and adopters who love her.
Felines & Friends New Mexico is an all-volunteer tax-exempt nonprofit rescue focused on giving homeless kittens and cats a second chance. More volunteers are urgently needed in all areas, including fostering, kitty caregiving, adoption events, answering calls and more. Kitty caregivers provide food, water, clean suites and kindness to felines awaiting adoption at three locations: Petco, Teca Tu and a shelter on Tano Road.
In addition, foster parents provide a safe place to grow and learn for kittens, senior cats and special needs cats.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Blue is a spirited 4-year-old mixed-breed dog. With boundless energy and a heart full of love, Blue is the ultimate companion. This medium-sized dog was surrendered when her previous owner couldn’t keep up with her.
Christopher is a handsome pup with a coat and hazel eyes. Christopher is a mellow dog at 1 year old.
The animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Nova is a sweet and smart mini-shepherd mix. Six-month-old Nova loves playing fetch.
Three-month-old Golden is an orange tabby who likes to snuggle. He is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Dew Paws Rescue: Daisy is a sweet 50-pound, mixed-breed dog. She is great with cats and other dogs. Daisy is 1 to 2 years old and is vaccinated and spayed. Call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends: Two-year-old Zinnia is a lovely calico tabby who loves to sleep and play with toys. She loves to rub against people’s legs and have her belly rubbed. Zinnia would prefer to be an only pet in a quiet home.
Megumi and Megara are calico kittens, surrendered with their mother, Megrita. These 3-month-old sisters are soft and sweet but still a bit shy. Megara is the most outgoing, while Megumi looks to her sister for support. They should be adopted together or into homes with another young cat to play with.
Cats are microchipped, spayed or neutered and vaccinated. Apply at FandFnm.org or visit Felines & Friends adoption centers at Petco and Teca Tu.
The Horse Shelter: Dancer is a 6-year-old sorrel mare. She is working with a trainer. Dancer has a lot of go and seems to be on a mission at any gait, including a walk. She requires an advanced intermediate rider. Dancer stands at 14.1 hand high and weighs about 850 pounds.