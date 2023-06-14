Now-13-year-old Dana was a tiny orphan when she was rescued by Felines & Friends and then adopted in 2009. Unfortunately, Dana’s road to happiness was full of twists and turns.

Dana and her brother Smudge spent several years in their first home before getting lost outside. While Dana returned, her littermate was never found. Eventually, her adopter could not keep the cat, and Dana was returned to Felines & Friends to find a new home.

Felines & Friends is a second-chance rescue helping cats who fall upon hard times. As a Felines & Friends adoptee, Dana was welcomed back, and she lived happily for years in foster care while awaiting readoption. In 2021, Dana spent a year with a foster on temporary assignment in Santa Fe. When her foster moved away, Dana returned once again to Felines & Friends.