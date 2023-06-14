Pat Hancock pets Dana, a senior cat she adopted through Felines & Friends’ Permanent Foster program. The program matches senior and special needs cats with people who have time and love to devote to a cat but might not otherwise be able to afford a pet.
ABOVE: Fritz is an 11-year-old sorrel gelding available for adoption as a riding horse from The Horse Shelter.
Now-13-year-old Dana was a tiny orphan when she was rescued by Felines & Friends and then adopted in 2009. Unfortunately, Dana’s road to happiness was full of twists and turns.
Dana and her brother Smudge spent several years in their first home before getting lost outside. While Dana returned, her littermate was never found. Eventually, her adopter could not keep the cat, and Dana was returned to Felines & Friends to find a new home.
Felines & Friends is a second-chance rescue helping cats who fall upon hard times. As a Felines & Friends adoptee, Dana was welcomed back, and she lived happily for years in foster care while awaiting readoption. In 2021, Dana spent a year with a foster on temporary assignment in Santa Fe. When her foster moved away, Dana returned once again to Felines & Friends.
Soon after, Dana was readopted by an older woman who loved the big, sweet black-and-white lap cat for 10 months. However, Dana’s happiness was fleeting. Her adopter died earlier this year and Dana was returned once again to Felines & Friends with all of her toys and treats.
By now, 13-year-old Dana was confused and sad to again find herself homeless.
Felines & Friends entered Dana into its Permanent Foster program. The program matches senior and special needs cats with people who have time and love to devote to a cat but might not otherwise be able to afford a pet.
This Permanent Foster program is supported by “Godpurrents” who make monthly donations to help offset the cost of food and vet care for these harder-to-adopt cats, Felines & Friends Executive Director Bobbi Heller said.
“Launched 15 years ago, this program has provided many dozens of cats with loving homes where they live out their lives,” said Heller. “It is a win-win for both the cats and their guardians.”
Three months ago, Pat Hancock was searching for a cat when an adoption counselor introduced her to Dana.
“I have had many cats over the years,” said Hancock. “I had my last cat, the Gray Princess, for 17 years. With her gone, I felt there was something missing in my life. I had adopted an older dog and thought it would be a good thing to adopt an older cat, as I know there are many older companion animals who need a good home.”
However, as a senior herself, Hancock worried about veterinarian bills that might come with adopting an older pet.
By taking in a Permanent Foster animal, she knew that Felines & Friends would cover the potential cost of Dana’s end-of-life medical care. And so Dana and all of her belongings and treats went to live with Hancock.
She said Dana was shy at first, choosing to spend a lot of time in her own room and safe spot, a closet with a comfortable pile of pillows.
“I have a dog, Rox, a cat-friendly Australian shepherd, and initially Dana did not like the dog,” said Hancock. “But when the dog wasn’t around, Dana was quite friendly and I could tell she had been a beloved pet.”
Today, Dana has learned to live with Rox and has found her new forever person in Hancock. Dana loves to snuggle beside her on the couch while they watch TV together. She also enjoys looking out the sliding glass door and exploring the sunroom and garage, said Hancock.
Dana finally found the end of her long and winding road to a forever home. Through the generosity of Felines & Friends “Godpurrents,” seniors Dana and Hancock hope to spend their golden years together.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Rory is a lovable 1-year-old pup with a heart full of love. This medium-sized cutie is a sweetheart who craves attention.
While he may be a tad nervous at first, once he warms up, he’ll snuggle up. Rory also enjoys playing fetch.
Blue is a spirited 4-year-old mixed-breed dog. With boundless energy and a heart full of love, Blue is the ultimate companion.
The medium-sized bundle of joy was surrendered when her previous owner couldn’t keep up with her dynamic lifestyle.
For more information about these and other pets, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Diana is a 42-pound, 2-year-old shepherd-border collie mix who is social, sensitive, smart and sweet.
The shelter environment causes this mother dog, whose litter has grown, some stress.
She would much rather be in a lap on a couch or out exploring trails. Her adoption fee is waived and she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of free heartworm prevention.
Mark is a 4-year-old, 12-pound orange tabby who loves attention. His adoption fee is waived and he is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit
Dew Paws Rescue: Flounder is a 6-month-old Corgi mix. He is fully medically vetted, and his sweet, soft demeanor makes him the perfect companion for a home with kids, other dogs and cats. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends: Ten-year-old tuxedo cat Jack D was surrendered when he developed diabetes, which is managed with a kibble-free diet.
He is a very sweet lap cat who wants lots of attention and affection. He’ll tap a person’s hand when one is near enough to notice his attention.
Tiny 10-week-old kittens Flan and Dulce are looking for a home together. Dulce is a sable brown tortie while Flan is a gold and gray dilute. They will be available in about two weeks but are ready for pre-adoption.
Felines & Friends kittens and cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Most kittens are socialized in foster care and seeking homes with another kitten or young cat to play with. Visit FandFnm.org or the adoption rooms at Petco and Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center.
The Horse Shelter: Fritz is an 11-year-old sorrel gelding. He is saddle trained and has shown to be steady and reliable.
He does have some issues that need to be worked on and is pigeon toed, but is sound in soft footing.
Fritz stands 15.1 hands high and weighs roughly 1,100 pounds.
He may be a good fit for a confident advanced beginner or intermediate rider.