In July 2020, Shayna, a stray fending for herself and her five kittens, was found in a backyard in Santa Fe. Shayna and her family were taken to Felines & Friends, and after eight months, Shayna found her perfect home at Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Camino Entrada in Santa Fe.
Kurt Krahn, executive director for Habitat for Humanity, felt that Shayna would make an excellent emotional support animal for the staff and adopted Shayna.
Shayna was initially overwhelmed by the space as an office cat at Habitat for Humanity.
“She went straight for the rafters and spent her first weekend watching the buzz from the ceiling,” Kahn recalled. “But she quickly mastered her new job: hunting for mice and lounging about in the copy room.”
For a brief time, staff called Shayna “CopyCat” until an office poll gave Shayna the very best name for a gorgeous tuxi: Oreo.
Oreo has settled in beautifully to her new home and role as an office cat.
“She is the highlight of everyone’s day at Habitat. Oreo loves to lounge on her kitty play tower, hunt for mice, cuddle, observe with her keen green eyes, work on everyone’s lap and jump on everything,” Kahn said.
“Our office mascot makes ordinary office tasks extra exciting. This sassy HabiCat likes to leap out of filing cabinets and surprise us around the office. She hides behind cabinets and shelves. Sometimes you can spy her in the rafters on her sunbathing perch.”
“There’s never a dull moment at the office with this HabiCat. Oreo finds fun whenever she climbs,” Kahn added. “This week, she’s been extra explorative and has discovered the fine art of hanging upside down. We love our office cat — swing by anytime to meet this adorable kitty.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Freddy has a gray muzzle but he is always ready to play. Freddy was heartworm positive and was treated him for it. The 7-year-old mixed-breed pup is ready for a new home.
He loves people and is very friendly. Freddy is excellent on leash walks and would make a great companion.
Naru is a handsome 9 pound, 3-year-old domestic shorthair male neutered cat. Naru has been improving his socializing skills. He loves to be petted and stroked throughout his whole body and will rub back up against you. He is a sweet cat.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. Through Sept. 30, the adoption fee for dogs six months and older is $50.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit sfhumanesociety.org with questions.
Española Humane: Barcelona is a parvo survivor. She’s a mama dog and a shy sweetheart who needs an owner willing to show her love and patience as she adjusts to a new life. If you give this 2-year-old, 47-pound shepherd the time and space to feel comfortable, she will warm up and show you that her heart is made of gold.
Devo is at the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort. Devo is a 12 pound, 2-month-old border collie, aussie mix — and he’s a fuzzy little gentleman who pays close attention to people and is always aiming to please. He thinks he’s a perfect lap dog, and can’t wait for fall nights with cozy blankets and fireside snuggle times.
Apply at espanolahumane.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Buddy loves to smile. Buddy is a sweet, scruffy boy. He is 2 years old, weighs 11 pounds and is good with people, kids and other dog. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Buddy, call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
Felines & Friends: Ross is a sweet, gentle 3-year-old orange and white tabby from the streets. He has adjusted well to indoor life where he loves petting, head rubs and playing with cats. Apply at fandfnm.org.
Pants and Chaps are 5-month-old tuxedo kittens who would love to be adopted together. Pants is the clown while Chaps plays the straight man.
This brother-sister duo are as sweet as they are cute. Visit Petco’s adoption center to meet them.
The Horse Shelter: Gaho is an adorable and bright 8-year-old dark brown mustang. She has worked with several volunteers and has become very consistent. With a little bit of boundaries, she is a respectful partner. She is very good at groundwork including loading into a trailer.
Gaho is a very easy keeper and will make a very low maintenance companion horse. Gaho’s adoption fee is $250.
Gaho and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter.
For more information, visit the
horseshelter.org or 505-577-2193.
