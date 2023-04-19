When New Mexico’s largest wildfire broke out a year ago, Felines & Friends provided safe haven for nearly 40 evacuated cats, including owned ones and strays.

Running from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, Whiskey, a domestic short-haired cat, was scooped up by a person who took him to Felines & Friends. Whiskey arrived oily, smelling of smoke and with a nasty respiratory infection. After veterinarlan care and rehabilitation, this once-sooty stray was ready for adoption.

Manuel Monasterio and Nicole Orlowski of Santa Fe stepped in to take Whiskey. One year later, Whiskey, renamed Ghost, is living the good life.

