When New Mexico’s largest wildfire broke out a year ago, Felines & Friends provided safe haven for nearly 40 evacuated cats, including owned ones and strays.
Running from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, Whiskey, a domestic short-haired cat, was scooped up by a person who took him to Felines & Friends. Whiskey arrived oily, smelling of smoke and with a nasty respiratory infection. After veterinarlan care and rehabilitation, this once-sooty stray was ready for adoption.
Manuel Monasterio and Nicole Orlowski of Santa Fe stepped in to take Whiskey. One year later, Whiskey, renamed Ghost, is living the good life.
“He is amazing. And he is really close with our dog, Gimli,” said Monasterio. “He has recovered very well since the fires, and his little troublemaker personality has really begun to shine.”
As the couple works from home, Ghost, who is believed to be 3 years old, sits with them all day. Monasterio always wakes up to find Ghost purring and cuddling. Ghost’s respiratory issues caused by the fire are long gone. “His energy levels are astronomically higher than they were last year,” said Monasterio. “He’s always chirping and enjoying life.”
Like Ghost, the kittens rescued during the same evacuation are also thriving in their forever homes. Raised by a Felines & Friends foster, the litter of five was adopted by an extended family from Albuquerque. According to Hollis Verbarendse, she and her sister-in-law, Lynn Steele, couldn’t resist adopting the litter.
“We are a year later and I can speak for my three kittens, Mousie, Plunkers and Cheesers,” said Verbarendse. “They are the most loving and intelligent cats, full of piss and vinegar. You never know what they will do next.”
According to Verbarendse, each cat has its own personality. “Mousie is a curious kitty who loves following the cursor on my three screens. Plunkers fetches toys and brings them back, playing for hours. Cheesers is a lover who terrorizes all of other the cats, including her brother Copito at Lynn’s home.”
Steele adopted Copito a week before her husband died, and Banana Rama about one month later.
“My cats are the best as well,” said Steele. “They have been great company since my husband passed away.”
Now a 1 year old, all five cats still have regular playdates, and big boy Copito still entertains Steele’s 94-year-old mother by riding on her walker.
All of the cats evacuated to Felines & Friends during last spring’s fires eventually returned to their homes or found new homes. Two foster cats with feline leukemia virus who sought temporary shelter from the Cerro Pelado Fire even found a forever home together.
Although last year’s wildfires were devastating to New Mexico, at least these cats rose from the ashes, thanks to rescuers and the families that adopted them.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Dolly is a 4-month-old dog. Her sparkling personality and lively energy are sure to bring a lot of joy. Dolly weighs 24 pounds and may weigh between 50-55 pounds when fully grown.
Nicholas is a handsome boy who is around 9 months old. Nicholas is a quick learner and knows how to sit, take treats and walk on a leash. He’s a Lab mix who loves to play and is looking for an active family. Nicholas is excited to meet visitors.
These and other pets looking for homes at the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Two-year-old Petunia weighs just 5 pounds. This little dog is loads of fun. Suzy is a torbie cat who enjoys sunning and lounging. Suzy is 1 year old, weighs 7 pounds and she is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Four-year-old Lover Boy is a sweet Balinese mix with blue crossed-eyes and a floofy tail. He loves petting and gentle brushing. As an FIV-positive cat, he does not care for other pets.
One-year-old tabby Fire Mama was rescued in Pecos along with four kittens who have since found homes. She is very sweet and loving with people, enjoying pets and attention from her caregivers. Fire Mama’s ideal home would be one without toddlers or dogs.
Apply at FandFnm.org or visit our the adoption centers at Petco Santa Fe and Teca Tu De Vargas. Cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Dew Paws Rescue: Bailey is a female Belgian Malinois mix who is 11 months old. Bailey gets along well with others. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Bailey, please call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Ivan is a 14-year-old bay thoroughbred gelding who has a kind eye and a sweet personality. He rides like a green horse and has some work and conditioning to do to be more balanced and correct in his movement. He requires an experienced rider with the knowledge and skill to continue his training.