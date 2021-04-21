Leo, a 7-year-old male Maine coon mix, arrived at Felines & Friends in December after his owner died. Sweet Leo had been living in a playpen cage and was very timid.
With the care and patience of Felines & Friends, Leo was able to learn to live outside of a confined space and was adopted in February by Nissa Marenius and Isaac Michaud of White Rock.
“Leo has been such a joyful addition to our family,” Marenius said. “Although he was reserved for his first weeks with us, he was affectionate from the start and has grown comfortable with us — he’s now Isaac’s work-from-home supervisor.”
Leo is thriving in his new home, and watching him become more confident has been a humbling and rewarding experience for Marenius and Michaud.
“He makes us slow down and appreciate small moments with him. He once played for most of the day with a foil yogurt lid instead of catnip, so he’s teaching us to make the most of what we already have,” Marenius said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Jayden is a dashingly handsome 1-year-old dog who weighs about 50 pounds.
Jayden is super friendly with people and dogs and enjoys going on nice, long walks. He is smart and knows many basic commands.
Pepper is a beautiful 2-year-old domestic shorthair female cat who weighs 5 pounds. Pepper is a sweet gal who enjoys receiving treats and pets.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit www.sfhumanesociety.org/adoptions to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Tippy is a sweet and gorgeous dog.
She is socialized after weeks of foster care and loves people and pets.
Tippy is a 3-month-old, 23-pound heeler mix who is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention for an adoption fee of $150.
Kitten season has arrived. Ivy has had whiskers for days. This 2-month-old tuxedo gal is purring and playful.
Ivy is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and her adoption fee is $85.
Visit espanolahumane.org to schedule an appointment.
Dew Paws Rescue: Chanel is a sweet, 3-year-old female pitbull.
She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm negative.
She is a playful 50-pound girl with lots of energy.
Chanel would best fit in a family with older children and a playmate of the opposite sex who is the same size or larger.
Call 505-412-9096 or visit infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
Felines & Friends: Billy is very outgoing and social. His ideal home would be with someone who is retired or works regular hours.
He is a diabetic and requires insulin daily.
He gets along well with another diabetic cat, Juniper, and seems to be much happier with cat companionship. He is about 10 years old.
Juniper has diabetes and is a sweet and social cat who gets along with other cats.
It is easy to test his glucose and administer insulin.
Given his age, with a low-carb wet-food diet, he might go into remission. He is about 5 years old.
Both cats can be seen by appointment.
If you are interested in adopting or fostering either, fill out an application at fandfnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Longfellow is a 20-year-old sorrel gelding who has an easygoing personality and bonds well with other horses.
He would most likely let people lead a child around on him, but he is offered as a nonriding companion horse. His adoption fee is $250.
Longfellow and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
