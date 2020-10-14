If things weren’t strange enough, I came across a post this morning that implied that NASA had issues with cats.
Since many of the people who control spacecraft and satellites work from home on laptops, their cats are doing what cats do, walking across keyboards and insisting on attention. I was going to write “begging for attention,” but cats, who recognize no social order, do not “beg.”
This all might be apocryphal, but I can just imagine a NASA engineer, intently focused on guiding a spacecraft through delicate maneuvers on her computer when her cat silently jumps up on the table, walks across the keyboard, sending the spacecraft careening off into deep space while the engineer yells, “No, no, no!” and spills her tea.
I can understand why NASA might want to do a webinar on cats and computers. But what would they call it? Feline-Computer Interface Issues (FCII)? Or would they just surrender to the natural superiority of cats and call it, Teaching Your Cat Orbital Mechanics (TYCOM)?
If I sound a bit bitter and sarcastic, I am. Like a lot of people forced to work at home on a laptop, I have “interface” issues while working with animals. Of course, the consequences of animals interfering with my work might only be deleting a week of work rather than plunging a multimillion dollar rocket to its doom.
To be honest, most of my work life has involved dogs, who seem to be more passive-aggressive and prone to napping. Yet a napping, snoring dog on the couch next to you can be treacherous in the afternoon, say at 3 p.m., when you’re on a deadline yet kinda sleepy.
But occasionally, we have our daughter’s cat, Clover, as a houseguest. I’ve been able to compare the different ways they block any kind of progress work-wise. First, there is the sudden heart-stopping appearance. This is mostly a cat thing. I will be intently focused, massive word count, when suddenly from nowhere, Clover leaps up on the kitchen counter. It’s as if she doesn’t obey the laws of physics. She just appears. Makes me jump every time.
Then, there is the obligatory attempt to walk across the keyboard, back and forth. You might say, “Hey, just save your document.” No harm, no foul. But you see, I am terrified of Clover. One wrong move when you are close, and she might attack. My strategy is to freeze and hope for the best. Often in these situations, I have seen complete bodies of work disappear. I swear she knows where the delete key is.
Worse is when she sits there, about 5 feet away on the table near the window, in that cat pose, and just stares. It is a frighteningly familiar look of disdain.
Once, in my 20s and working in Europe, I was on a Paris train. Wanting to practice my French, in the innocent and happy-go-lucky American way, I asked a woman where the north train station was. She gave me the French version of the exact same soul-withering look and turned away. I think Clover just sucked that memory out of my brain and brought it back to life. My reaction to the glare is always: Why work now? Why not just give in and curl up in front of the TV with the dog who loves me, stop shaving and showering, and give up? That is the evil power of cats.
After the existential crisis caused by Clover, the dogs seem sort of anticlimactic (except for the afternoon nap situation). Maisie, our munchkin dog, is “Let’s go for a walk! I gotta go out! I gotta go in! The UPS GUY IS HERE!!! I have the zoomies! And now I want to sleep on your lap!” It’s distracting but not nearly as dystopian as what a cat can do to the creative process.
We need to worry about all those young NASA engineers, the ones who are vital to our ability to go back to the moon and then on to Mars. Just what if they are becoming depressed because their cat constantly stares at them? Or their dog is continually distracting them? Could our space program be in jeopardy because we are working at home with animals?
On the other hand, maybe the cats are right. We should just stay at home with them. Because I have no ambitions to go to Mars, I’m with them. Nap time.
