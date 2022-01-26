An expert on cat behavior will be the guest this weekend on Pet Chat.
Molly DeVoss is a fear-free certified trainer ho works with cat owners and veterinarians to reduce the stress animals often feel when going to veterinary visits. She will share tips on how to get a cat into a cat carrier.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. It also streams on SantaFe.com.
Santa Fe animal shelter holds adoption event
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with adoptable animals. The $22 adult pet adoption fee on most animals ends Monday. Pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. For more information or to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane hosts vaccine clinic
A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Española Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway.
Altered pets of residents in Española Humane’s service area, which includes Rio Arriba County, part of northern Santa Fe County and nearby pueblos will receive free vaccinations, thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative. No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10; residents outside of service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets.
Vaccines are DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Other vaccines, including rabies, are available for a fees, along with flea and tick medication, heartworm testing and prevention and other services, including microchipping and nail trimming.
Española Humane offers free spaying and neutering
The New Mexico Wildlife Center acquired its first animals of 2022 and is hoping to release one back into the wild.
The first one was a Merlin falcon, which is a small falcon that can be found in most of the United States and Mexico during the winter. The bird suffered a severe wing fracture that could not be fixed. The bird was humanely euthanized.
The center received a bobcat believed to have been born late in last year’s breeding season and was still relying on its mother. It is estimated to be
6 months old, and came in very emaciated and dehydrated.
Bobcats generally rely on their mothers for assistance with hunting and survival until they are 8 months old.
The bobcat is being treated with antibiotics, fluids and high-calorie carnivore feed.
The hospital staff is hopeful that she will bounce back and be moved outside where she will remain until she reaches
8 to 9 months of age and can be released back into the wild.
