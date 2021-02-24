A year ago, as hints of the pandemic was starting to hit the United States, Abhi Bhattacharyya moved to Santa Fe for a new job. Bhattacharyya began fostering a fluffy tortoise-shell cat named Albie from Felines & Friends.
Since Bhattacharyya’s wife, Wendy Wolf, could not join him for several months, she felt Albie was the perfect cat for him.
“She was cuddly, loving and kept him going through the shutdown while I was moving our household cross country,” Wolf said.
The family’s previous cat had just died of cancer, and they hoped to foster before adopting.
Albie tested FIV-positive, and to everyone’s surprise, soon gave birth to five kittens. Through Zoom, Wolf was able to watch the kittens being born 2,200 miles away. Albie later tested negative for the virus and all six cats are healthy and happy. Although the couple wanted to adopt all of them, Wolf said they decided to adopt Albie and two kittens, who they named Clem and Gatherum. The other three kittens were adopted soon after.
Bhattacharyya and Wolf are now volunteers with Felines & Friends.
“If you have to move across country and then quarantine for two weeks, a box full of kittens and a sweet momma cat are the best things to have,” Wolf said.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Perla, who is almost 2 years old, is a sweet midsize dog. The 50-pound mixed-breed dog is good with kids and other dogs. She loves to go on walks and knows basic commands.
Tillie is a lovely 12-year-old domestic shorthair female cat with beautiful orange eyes. She weighs a little over 7 pounds. Tillie has had a rough time transitioning to life in the shelter, is shy and takes time to warm up to new people. Once she does, she will show her full personality and even some purrs.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or email adoption@sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Humane: Duke is a 1-year-old smiling, happy-go-lucky black lab. He is available for $20 and is neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention.
Valentino is a 3-year-old, 11-pound cat. He enjoys talking and listening, and is super affectionate and social.
Apply at espanolahumane.org.
The Horse Shelter: Cimarron, is a 7-year-old dun gelding, who continues to gain more knowledge under saddle. He is starting to neck rein and is getting better with moving off of leg pressure. Cimarron is more confident with the snaffle bit and is now learning to soften in his face. We're still working through his turn and leave issue on the ground.
Cimarron is still green and needs a confident and advanced rider who can show him some direction and help him when he gets confused.
Cimarron and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Felines & Friends: Niema is sweet, social and loves to sit on laps. Her ideal home would be without small children and dogs. Niema would probably be happiest as the only pet. She is about 10 years old and is at the adoption center at Petco.
Bat and Becca are a bonded pair of cats who are shy. Bat is a large handsome guy who likes affection and is protective of petite Becca. She likes attention when she feels safe. She is playful and adores following Bat around. They need a quiet home together, without dogs and children. They can be seen by appointment. Visit fandfnm.org.
