From left, Jim Kaplan, Carol Gove and Jib. The kitten was rescued with an illness and became even more sick with feline infectious peritonitis. With treatment and the pair’s care, he is doing much better.
Jib was only a week old in April when he, his mother and four siblings were rescued by Felines & Friends.
Felines & Friends volunteers Carol Gove and Jim Kaplan transported Jib and his family from an overcrowded shelter in Southern New Mexico.
The litter arrived at Felines & Friends with upper respiratory infections and ringworm. All were placed as a group in foster care. Jib soon developed pneumonia, and on May 15, went home with Gove and Kaplan for round-the-clock medical attention and care.
“We loved him instantly and decided that Jib was going to be a ‘foster fail.’ Adoption was the next step,” Gove said.
After two hospitalizations and many weeks of syringe feeding, Jib recovered from pneumonia and ringworm. Thought to be out of the woods at 2 months old, Jib had neurological issues, couldn’t walk and developed a high fever. Several tests were done, and Jib was diagnosed with feline infectious peritonitis. The illness is a virus, that until recently, was always a death sentence.
Felines & Friends put the new owners in touch with FIP Warriors, an online advocacy group of dedicated volunteers working to bring an experimental antiviral treatment to the United States.
The treatment is showing great promise in other countries. With the help of FIP Warriors, Jib was able to get the medicine needed to beat the horrible virus.
Jib has undergone just over 100 days of treatment and is under observation.
“We are very hopeful that Jib has beaten FIP,” said Gove. “His blood work is normal and he has matured into a robust 7½ pound adolescent. Jib loves playing with his sister Sprit, who we also adopted.”
Another foster kitten recently completed his treatment and has been cured of FIP. The cost to treat a cat is almost $4,000.
For Jib and others like him, this chance to be saved is truly priceless.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Little Siracha is almost a year old and weighs 35 pounds. She is a happy dog that loves people, other pups and play time.
Rin is a beautiful sweet white shepherd mix who weighs around 60 pounds. At 6 years old, Rin is ready to settle down. She loves people and going on walks.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Meeka is the smallest shepherd the shelter has ever seen. She weighs 4 pounds at 2 months old. Meeka is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention. Dorito is a tiny cat. Dorito is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 505-753-8662 or visit
Felines & Friends: The litter of Eleven, Harrington, Henderson, Wheeler, Mayfield and Sinclair were rescued from
Las Vegas, N.M. Now 3½ months old, the kittens are outgoing, social and playful; each would like to be adopted into a home with another young, playful cat.
One-year-old littermates Darby, Dody and Dickens are awaiting adoption at Petco. Brother Dickens is an inquisitive and outgoing tabby who loves to wrestle with other cats. Sisters Darby and Dody are a quiet but playful bonded pair.
Brown tabby Dody is a lap cat who enjoys snuggles, while gray tabby Darby will approach more cautiously until she decides you’re trustworthy.
The Horse Shelter: Aspen is a 24-year-old, gray and white mare, who has received a lot of groundwork training. She picks up her feet, is respectful when leading and backing, will walk over obstacles and loads into a trailer quietly.
Aspen is even-tempered and gets along with most horses. She is a companion/nonriding horse. Call 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org.