Jib was only a week old in April when he, his mother and four siblings were rescued by Felines & Friends.

Felines & Friends volunteers Carol Gove and Jim Kaplan transported Jib and his family from an overcrowded shelter in Southern New Mexico.

The litter arrived at Felines & Friends with upper respiratory infections and ringworm. All were placed as a group in foster care. Jib soon developed pneumonia, and on May 15, went home with Gove and Kaplan for round-the-clock medical attention and care.

