Lilly, a 19-month-old female husky, is currently at a boarding facility in Santa Fe. However, Dew Paws Rescue, the rescue group that originally rescued Lilly, can no longer afford the boarding fees.
Dew Paws Rescue rescued Lilly in July, after Lilly spent two weeks in a holding area at Santa Rosa animal control. At the time Lilly was rescued, Dew Paws Rescue also rescued a litter of six puppies and four adult dogs, one being a pregnant pit bull that later gave birth to 10 puppies.
Lilly has not had an easy life. At 4 months old, she was adopted from a breeder. Unfortunately, inbreeding produces genetic abnormalities that can result in physical and/or behavioral issues. In Lilly’s case, she began presenting signs of a neurological/muscular condition that affects her back end. The owners could not afford to pay for the medical intervention and care she needed, so they gave her away. The new owners were advised to put Lilly down. Unable to make the decision, Lilly was taken home, and in typical husky fashion, Lilly escaped and was picked up by Santa Rosa animal control. Two weeks later, Lilly was rescued by Dew Paws Rescue and brought to Gruda Veterinary Hospital for an orthopedic evaluation and then to the Animal Neurology & Imaging Center for a neurological evaluation.
Since her evaluation and beginning treatment, Lilly was in a foster home, where she had been gaining weight with an increase in energy, appetite and mobility. True to husky form, she also managed to escape from her Santa Fe foster home. Luckily, not long after, Lilly was located by a neighbor. Dew Paws Rescue is now searching for a new foster home for Lilly.
Donna Leshne, founder of Dew Paws Rescue, is seeking a foster who is familiar with the husky breed and who isn’t afraid to crate Lilly when not at home. Leshne is awaiting the final results of Lilly’s testing to determine what her future holds.
If you are interested in fostering Lilly or adopting her, go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Guerito is almost 2-years-old and weighs just under 50 pounds. He is an adorable pup who is sweet and smart. Guerito may take a bit to warm up to strangers, but don't let that fool you; all this boy wants is love. He loves to go on walks and explore his surroundings.
Dilly is about a year old and has lovely marble-toned fur and weighs a petite 6 pounds. Dilly has been a sweet and friendly gal with staff and enjoys receiving attention and treats. She would love to spend the day sunbathing in her favorite spot by the window, maybe getting some birdwatching in, then cuddling up with her favorite person for a nice nap after a good play session.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with any questions. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information or to see adoptable animals.
Española Humane: Sweet, talkative, social Alani loves to be pet around her face and head and shoulders, but she has some sore spots farther back from the physical stress of being a bit overweight. Alani is 5 years old, loves other cats, and just needs a person who can be strong enough to keep her on a diet. Alani’s adoption fee is waived.
This shepherd’s chassis has been modified with corgi legs! Patas is a corgi with a shepherd head and is the cutest dog ever. She’s just a year old with with a big, bright personality, and just watching those little legs swagger can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Give yourself the gift of this lowrider lovebug.
There will be a Puppy Pop-up adoption event at the shelter from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Come for pumpkin spice snacks and $10 puppy adoptions — all pets over 6 months old are free.
Walk-in adoptions are available at the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway in Española, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Feline & Friends: Three-year-old Russian Blue Tahani was transferred to Felines & Friends along with her 10-day-old kittens. Tahani is friendly, gentle and affectionate. She likes being petted on her face and chin and will play with wand toys. Tahani also loves sitting next to you on the couch. She’s a real people cat who will bond easily with her new family.
Five-month-old Jason Mendoza is one of three babies raised by Tahani. He is a cool cat that keeps his tuxedo and white spats and gloves in tip-top shape. Jason is funny, playful, affectionate and well behaved on short car trips. He would like to be adopted with another young cat to play with. Meet Tahani and Jason at Felines & Friends' Petco Adoption Center. Apply at FandFnm.org to meet any of these cats.
Dew Paws Rescue: Kiarra is a 2-year-old Russian Blue-Bombay mix female. This beauty does OK with other felines but is best with dogs, older children and adults. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and is ready for a foster or foster with intent to adopt. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Kiara, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Flo is a 25-year-old Appaloosa mare who is looking for a home as a companion/nonriding horse. Flo enjoys being groomed and is quiet and gentle with both people and other horses. Flo has some chronic health and lameness issues that require a little extra care. She gets along with mares and geldings. More information at thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.