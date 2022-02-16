Apollo, a Texas heeler, border collie mix, began life in Texas. At 4 months old, he was adopted by an elderly woman and her husband. A few months after being adopted, Apollo’s owner died, and he was sent to live in Albuquerque with the woman’s daughter-in-law and a house full of kids.
Feeling “terrorized” by the kids, Apollo soon became defensive and fearful, and nipped at one of the kids. Shortly after that, he was surrendered and rescued by Donna Leshne of Dew Paws Rescue.
Although Apollo went into foster care and did really well, and even had a few adoption interests, he was undersocialized, fearful and a protective dog. Leshne knew Apollo needed an adopter who could offer him a calm, consistent environment.
“Apollo needed to be with someone who was willing to work with him, build his confidence and who he would be able to gain his trust in,” Leshne said.
Anna Gieselman and Jae Hoon Lim of Santa Fe had been discussing adopting a dog at the beginning of the pandemic. Realizing dogs were getting adopted quickly at the local shelters, Gieselman began searching local rescues when she saw a photo of Apollo posted on Dew Paws Rescue’s social media. Gieselman and Lim did a meet and greet with Apollo, and Leshne believed the couple understood exactly what Apollo needed.
“Anna teaches yoga and Jae Hoon teaches Pilates. They are body work people,” Leshne said. “That makes a big difference. When we discussed ‘blocking’ and working from your core strength and still being calm. They got it!” Blocking is a way to communicate with your body instead of yelling.
At the meet and greet, Leshne explained to the couple that Apollo was a special-needs dog and everyone agreed that Apollo would go home with the couple for a test run.
“He was on his best behavior and played down his issues,” Gieselman said. “He sat. He was crate trained and potty trained. Where were the issues?”
Apollo did not like being on a leash. The first walk he went on, “he was thrashing and acting abused. The neighbors came out and were concerned.”
For eight weeks, the couple drove to Albuquerque on Saturdays for a fearful-dog class. They have also continued lessons with a trainer in Santa Fe.
Gieselman and Lim agree that with consistent, positive training, Apollo’s true personality has flourished. “His posture has also changed, he has been able to gain some weight, and he no longer tucks his tail in between his legs or flinches when you go to pet him,” Lim said.
After several months of fostering, Gieselman and Lim adopted Apollo on Jan. 25, 2021. Although he still struggles with barriers, the couple understands Apollo cannot be on a leash. Instead, Apollo enjoys the dog park where he can run free, knowing he has the love, and support and patience he deserves.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Miss Molly, an adorable 9-month-old mixed-breed redhead, weighs 16 pounds. She may gain a few more pounds as she grows into adulthood but will remain a small dog. Like most dogs when they first come to the shelter, Molly has been a little nervous and shy, but now she is warmed up and ready to play and love
Miss Molly has done well with other shelter dogs her size and enjoys leash walks.
Sully is a magnificent longhair, 3-year-old neutered male cat who weighs around 13 pounds. Sully has been a super-sweet boy who is a little shy at first but warms up quickly. He enjoys listening to people talk to him, especially if he is being petted. Sully loves to sit and watch the world go by.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
It’s the last week to adopt a Santa Fe Sweetheart. Adult dogs 5 months and older, except shelter heroes, are $14 until Sunday.
Join our mobile adoption team and visit adoptable dogs and cats from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at PetSmart Santa Fe.
Española Humane: Little Dre recently recovered from ringworm, and his biggest aspiration is to find a family to love him forever. This 4-month-old kitten is a staff favorite.
Beauty has only been at the shelter a few days, but she’s already a staff favorite. This 7-month-old husky/cattle dog mix has the most endearing personality — she is shy, so she turns to trot away when a person first approaches the kennel, but immediately turns back around because her need for affection overpowers her fear.
If you are interested in adopting Dre or Beauty, go to espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Two-year-old Tabby Reta delivered kittens only a few days before her family was transferred to Felines & Friends from a shelter in Southern New Mexico. While Reta can be a little shy at first, she has warmed up nicely to attention. Reta gets along well with other cats and can be very playful. Apply at FadFm.org.
Four-month-old orange Zippy was found outside the front door of a local business, along with her siblings Bizzy, Vroom-Vroom and Speedy G. All four kittens in this litter have great personalities. They are cuddly, playful and people oriented. Zippy would like to be adopted with a sibling or into a home with another young, playful cat or companion. Visit the Petco Adoption Center to meet her.
The Horse Shelter: Whisper is a gentle and friendly 25-year-old bay mare. She is easy to catch and does pretty well with vet work. She enjoys being groomed, will send through a gate, will cross over obstacles and trailer loads like a champ. Whisper is available as a nonriding companion horse. Whisper’s adoption fee is $250. Whisper and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. For more information please visit TheHorseShelter.org or 505-577-2193.
Dew Paws Rescue: Macy is a 2-year-old, 50-pound mixed breed. She is in need of a dedicated foster who is interested in participating in an eight-week training program with her in Albuquerque once a week. Macy is fully vaccinated and should be the only pet in the household. If you are interested in fostering Macy, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.