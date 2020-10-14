The third time is the charm for Cheyenne, a paint mare, who arrived at The Horse Shelter in 2017 after being found in the desert.
Deborah Housk of Silver City saw Cheyenne on the shelter’s website, but someone was in the process of adopting Cheyenne. Deborah had almost given up hope when a few months later she received a call letting her know that Cheyenne had been returned.
“I knew from the start that this was a special pony in spite of what others thought,” Housk said. “So I came to try out the pony that had been rejected.”
In 2019, she was able to adopt Cheyenne and take her home.
Building trust took time. Housk found a trainer and riding instructor who has helped to make Cheyenne a good trail horse. Cheyenne has also had reining training, does dressage and has started on some jumps.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Julius is a big dog with a big heart. He weighs about 80 pounds and is just over a year old. Julius is a happy, playful boy. He also enjoys dog puzzles.
Alfredo is a handsome 4-year-old white short-haired cat with lovely green eyes. He is hearing impaired, so keeping Alfredo indoors is a must for his safety. He is really sweet, loves having his back scratched and enjoys attention.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Adam Scott is fun-loving, and his foster family describes this 5-year-old, 60-pound mixed-breed dog as a goofy, curious and playful boy who loves everyone he meets. Adam Scott is house trained, has no bad habits, loves to play with any ball or toy, and would love a home with other dogs.
Meow Meow is one handsome 6-month-old tuxedo boy. Apply to adopt this neutered, vaccinated and microchipped cat.
Felines & Friends: Falcon and Fairmont were two of nine cats left behind when their owner died. The cats were in poor health and have suffered permanent ear damage due to a severe ear mite infestation. Falcon is 15 years old and has no teeth. He is a sweet and gentle cat who seems to be bonded to Fairmont.
Fairmont is a very outgoing girl who loves attention. She is petite, adorable and 10 years old. The cats can be seen by appointment.
Raelynn was rescued with her seven kittens.
Raised in a foster home, she was a wonderful mother and is ready for a home. She is young, playful and sweet, but not needy. Her favorite kitten is Rohit, so it would be very nice if they could be placed together.
Raelynn is a beautiful orange tabby. She is about 10 months old. Rohit is a sweet little boy who is 3 months old. Both can be seen at the adoption center at Petco.
The Horse Shelter: Gaho is a 5-year-old, beautiful, dark-brown mare. She is halter trained and has done some groundwork. She is available for adoption as a companion horse and will not be able to be ridden.
Gaho is healthy and very friendly. Gaho’s adoption fee is $250. There are many other horses are available for adoption or sponsorship at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-471-6179 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
