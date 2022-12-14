Quanah, a handsome buckskin pinto, arrived at The Horse Shelter in
February as a skinny, 3-year-old stallion. He was gelded, vetted and needed several sessions with a farrier due to overgrown hooves. As he regained weight and health, the shelter’s staff discovered he was very friendly, loved attention and interacting with people.
As a young horse, who seemed to have some Paso Fino/gaited horse lineage in him, Quanah was a prime candidate for the shelter’s training program. After months of training under saddle, he was ready to be adopted by an experienced rider, whom he found in Loeta Calhoun of Edgewood.
“The stars lined up. It was meant to be,” said Calhoun. She found her new horse via the shelter’s website, adopting Quanah in September.
Calhoun’s connection with horse rescue began 12 years ago in Edgewood with Walkin N Circles ranch, where she adopted her first horse. “My previous horse was also a gaited Paso Fino type. I had sponsored him for a year before adopting him from Walkin N Circles rescue,” said Calhoun.
She grew up in El Paso crazy about horses.
“Because my family was in the military, we moved around a lot, and I was unable to have a horse,” Calhoun said. She did not get her own horse until she was 55. “I took advantage of the programs that a rescue offers before I took the responsibility of owning a horse.”
She appreciates the transparency she found at the shelter. The rescue keeps good records about each horse that is adoptable, so all traits of a horse’s personality and skill are disclosed.
“The Horse Shelter did a good job with riding training and teaching him manners. I have continued working on his ground work manners this winter. He needs a firm hand because he is very sweet and affectionate. He is a big part of my heart already,” said Calhoun.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Sheri is a 3-year-old mixed-breed dog who has been at the shelter since April. Sheri knows several commands, including sit and down. She loves walks, playtime and cuddling with a person.
Kara, 7, is a gorgeous black shorthair cat who is super sweet. Volunteers love her, and Kara enjoys the attention and companionship she receives from them.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 pm daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Tucker is a 1-year-old, 37-pound blue heeler and is a staff favorite. Tucker is energetic and outgoing, and he loves to play and run outside with other dogs.
He gets along with all other dogs, is incredibly intelligent and would love an active person to take him out adventuring. Tucker is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention. His adoption fee is waived.
FuFu is a friendly 12-year-old orange tabby with adorable freckled lips and large green eyes. FuFu’s fee is waived.
The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Felines & Friends: Four-year-old Tabby Jack was found in Edgewood as a stray and he came to Felines & Friends in January when his owners could not care for him. Initially shy, Jack has learned to trust and show his adorable personality. Jack enjoys head rubs and socializing with other gentle cats. He has a habit of falling asleep in quirky positions, even hanging upside down.
While Jack can be quite friendly with people he knows, he would do best in a quiet home with an adopter who will help him lose a few pounds.
Seven-month-olds Chrissy and Janet were rescued as kittens in Santa Fe. Chrissy is a gorgeous fluffy brown and white tabby. She is curious and playful, the first to crawl into a lap, and wants to snuggle throughout the night. Janet is a cute, striped-brown tabby. The smallest of her litter, Janet will let you know if it’s time for dinner and has the loudest purr. These girls should be adopted together or into homes with another young cat for company.
Apply at FandFnm.org to browse and apply for adoptable cats, or visit Felines & Friends New Mexico adoptions centers at Petco and Teca Tu Santa Fe.
Dew Paws Rescue: Ink, Baby and Tuck are 4½ months old. The two females and one male are fully vetted and microchipped. If you are interested in fostering or adopting, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Titus is a 3-year-old sorrel gelding who stands 14 hands high and weighs about 950 pounds. He is a friendly horse, easy to catch, leads and backs well and ties and picks up his feet for the farrier. Titus has come along nicely under saddle, is willing and gentle, but is still young and will need an advanced rider who can keep him focused and who has the knowledge and skill to continue his training.