Quanah, a handsome buckskin pinto, arrived at The Horse Shelter in

February as a skinny, 3-year-old stallion. He was gelded, vetted and needed several sessions with a farrier due to overgrown hooves. As he regained weight and health, the shelter’s staff discovered he was very friendly, loved attention and interacting with people.

As a young horse, who seemed to have some Paso Fino/gaited horse lineage in him, Quanah was a prime candidate for the shelter’s training program. After months of training under saddle, he was ready to be adopted by an experienced rider, whom he found in Loeta Calhoun of Edgewood.

