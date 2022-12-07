The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team is collaborating with Best Friends Animal Society to encourage people to adopt during Bring Home Holiday Happiness events.
People may visit adoptable animals at several locations this weekend. From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, the shelter team will be at Endo Cannabis, 2903 Agua Fría St., with puppies and dogs. From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, the shelter’s adoptable animals will be at Kakawa Chocolate House, 1050 Paseo De Peralta.
Best Friends is sponsoring both events with fee-waived adoptions on all adult animals and $25 for puppies. All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age appropriate vaccinations.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities, and other ways to support the organization.
Dew Paws Rescued to be in Eldorado on Saturday
Dew Paws Rescue will hold an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at La Tienda, in Eldorado.
The event will be held at the True Value building and will feature cats, kittens, dogs and puppies ready for adoption.
Dogs, cancer research on 'Pet Chat'
People share many of the same genes as dogs, and for cancer research, that's an opportunity scientist are trying to make the most of. This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the pair discuss a recent episode of 60 Minutes on studying the genetics and evolution of man’s best friend. Plus, would you leave a family dinner if a dog was in the kitchen?
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show may also be found at SantaFe.com.
Española Humane receives $500,000 donation
Española Humane received a $500,000 donation in recognition of the animal shelter’s work in Northern New Mexico.
The money will bolster shelter’s endowment as the shelter celebrates its 30th anniversary of serving the people and pets of Rio Arriba County, including area pueblos and nearby northern Santa Fe County communities.
While the shelter’s capacity for taking in pets is limited — it has 24 dog kennels and 54 cat kennels — it relies on more than 150 foster homes to care for its annual intake of around 3,000 animals. Its focus in the region is free spaying and neutering services.
At the shelter, stray or relinquished animals are altered, vaccinated, microchipped and evaluated so they can find new families. The foster team places young, medically challenged or at-risk pets with foster parents until adopters can be found; off-site teams work to bring pets to people, and a transport team finds other shelters that can take overlooked animals.
“We are grateful for this incredible support,” Executive Director Bridget Lindquist said. “Gifts of this size secure our future and give us breathing room to be transformative and make a real and lasting difference in the Española Valley.”
Longtime shelter residents
Christina and Isabel are 10-month-old shepherd mix sisters who have been at Española Humane for over eight months.
Christina and Isabel are excellent with other dogs, love kids and can be adopted together or separately. They are spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and go home with six months of free heartworm prevention. Their fees are waived.
If you would like to give either or both a home, Espanola Humane is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visist espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.