The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team is collaborating with Best Friends Animal Society to encourage people to adopt during Bring Home Holiday Happiness events.

People may visit adoptable animals at several locations this weekend. From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, the shelter team will be at Endo Cannabis, 2903 Agua Fría St., with puppies and dogs. From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, the shelter’s adoptable animals will be at Kakawa Chocolate House, 1050 Paseo De Peralta.

Best Friends is sponsoring both events with fee-waived adoptions on all adult animals and $25 for puppies. All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age appropriate vaccinations.

