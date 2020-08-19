Matching donations of $50,000 during Española Humane’s first virtual Fur Fest on Aug. 6 helped raise more than $100,000.
Several donors were inspired by the gala’s message and issued an additional $25,000 challenge.
A 20-minute video at espanolahumane.org features Zelda’s Miraculous Journey, which follows a foster pup to her forever home.
The open-admission shelter provides free and low-cost programs in northern Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties and neighboring pueblos of Santa Clara, San Ildefonso and Ohkay Owingeh.
Sale at Horse Shelter's Resale Store
The Horse Shelter's Resale Store is holding an "August Summer Sale."
Summer clothing, sandals, shorts, pants, jeans and other items are $3-$5.
The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 821 W. San Mateo Road. The store helps support the shelter's 74 rescue horses.
Santa Fe animal shelter helps other N.M. shelters
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has been saving animals all over the state.
The no-kill shelter has taken animals from New Mexico shelters overwhelmed with dogs and cats.
The shelter's transfer program helps shelters and rescues in Las Cruces, Deming, Farmington, Las Vegas, N.M., and Española and helps decrease the euthanasia rate.
Shelter spokesman Murad Kirdar said over 10 years, the shelter has taken in more than 3,500 animals from across the state. For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
