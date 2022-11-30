Rob and Linda Miles of Los Alamos found Rio at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. A Santa Fe visitor had rescued the dog running in traffic. Rio had no ID tag or microchip and was eventually put up for adoption at the animal shelter.
It may have been holiday luck or just people at the right place at the right time. Thanks to many people, Willard, who is now known as Rio, is living his second chance and best life.
The story of Willard started when Jamie Gendron was visiting Santa Fe from the Boston area in August. That is when she spotted the 2-year-old black collie mix dodging traffic on Cerrillos Road.
“I am a big animal advocate, and when I saw him, I knew I had to step in and help,” said Gendron, who was staying at a nearby hotel. “After I caught him, I had to figure out a way to sneak him into the room.”
Then she called the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, which told her to bring the dog in the next morning. But for the 110-pound Gendron, Rio, at
58 pounds, was a struggle to “sneak in and out” of the hotel. “He was so sweet, but a total escape artist that could easily slip out of a harness. At times, he would lay on the floor like an inchworm and crawl. I am so glad the shelter staff was able to help me get him from my car into the shelter.”
Once at the Santa Fe shelter, Rio, a male with no microchip or ID tag, moved through the shelter system. After spending time in the shelter’s clinic to be neutered, receive a microchip and be treated for fleas and ticks, the dog moved to adoptions.
Rio was in the adoption kennels for less than a week before Linda and Rob Miles of Los Alamos spotted him. The couple, who recently moved to Northern New Mexico, left their husky behind with their adult son and were missing having a dog. “I have never seen the love between a man and dog,” said Linda, referring to their past dog.
Since the shelter didn’t have any huskies the day they visited, the Miles looked at other dogs. That is when Rob Miles saw Rio in a kennel. “We walked into the shelter with a different type of dog in mind, but Rio stole our hearts,” said Linda Miles. “Rio looked similar to another dog we once had; even his red collar was identical.”
It has been several months since Rio’s adoption, and Linda Miles said he has settled into their home nicely and enjoys his daily walks and weekend hikes.
“Rio went with us to visit my mom in Arizona and my sister and her family in Colorado, and got along very well with my sister’s two little dogs,” said Linda Miles. “Rio is part of our family.”
Gendron received a phone call about Rio and was told he is living his best life.
She said she was overwhelmed and happy for the dog.
Due to her immediate action, Rio was saved and given a second chance at life.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Clem, who is over 1 year old and weighs
50 pounds, lived on a ranch in the Las Vegas, N.M., area where he had little human interaction. He is bravely trying to figure people out and needs a gentle, experienced guardian to help him grow into a loving, loyal companion. Clem really loves his roommate and might do best if he has a canine friend to build his confidence.
Little Byrd is a handsome 3-month-old puppy who weighs 12 pounds. He will weigh 50 to 55 pounds as an adult. Byrd is full of personality and he will play until it time for a nap.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter,
100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumane
Española Humane: Michelle is smart and sweet and available for adoption from the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe resort. Michelle is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention. Her adoption fee is reduced to $25. Apply on the website to schedule an appointment to meet Michelle.
Leonidas is a kitten who could pass for a lynx.
The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Three-month-old tabby Ivy is the sweetest and sassiest little girl. Once Ivy gets comfy, she lets people know she’s the queen of the house. She’s playful and will always tell how she’s feeling. She loves to cuddle. Ivy should be adopted with a sibling or another young playmate.
One-year-old Charles was rescued in Albuquerque as a stray. Like most Bengal cats, Charles is large, handsome, active and vocal. He has a lot of energy, which he loves to burn off by tossing and chasing stuffed toys. Charles enjoys treats and affection but he prefers to initiate petting, and isn’t a fan of being pushed around or some cats. Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Pepito is a young adult, vaccinated and will soon be neutered. He is sweet, a little shy but good with other little dogs and cats. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Rocky, a 16-year-old thoroughbred gelding, is ready for adoption as a nonriding horse. Rocky is a big, lovable guy, who enjoys being groomed and working with volunteers in groundwork classes. Rocky has a wonderful attitude and will stand quietly for grooming, vetting and will pick up all four feet. Call 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org.