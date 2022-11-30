It may have been holiday luck or just people at the right place at the right time. Thanks to many people, Willard, who is now known as Rio, is living his second chance and best life.

The story of Willard started when Jamie Gendron was visiting Santa Fe from the Boston area in August. That is when she spotted the 2-year-old black collie mix dodging traffic on Cerrillos Road.

“I am a big animal advocate, and when I saw him, I knew I had to step in and help,” said Gendron, who was staying at a nearby hotel. “After I caught him, I had to figure out a way to sneak him into the room.”

