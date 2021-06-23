Transferred to Felines & Friends from the Roswell animal shelter in May 2019, Homer and Plato had a rough start. They arrived as small, very sick kittens. They had ringworm, had lost their mother and were not thriving. They were nursed back to health by their foster caregiver, Angela, and soon showed their loving and sweet personalities and their strong bond with one another.
In early January, Gwen Gilligan and PZ Pezzano of Santa Fe called Felines & Friends to see if the group could suggest a bonded pair of kittens they could adopt. The first names that came to mind were Homer and Plato, and when Gilligan and Pezzano walked into Petco to meet the two, it was clear very quickly that these were the pair for them.
“They have grown so big and strong in their forever home. Plato is the boss in most things, but Homer is the alpha when it comes to catching bugs,” Gilligan said. “They are still very close and sleep together in a pile all the time, and love to spend time with their new humans.”
This spring, Felines & Friends took in many more kittens from Southern New Mexico. The kittens that arrived over two years ago were given a second chance at a heathy, happy life.
If you can help foster or adopt, consider some of the kittens in their care.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Harvey is a handsome and intelligent 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix who weighs about 70 pounds. Harvey has been enjoying walks and meeting new friends. He knows many basic commands.
FireStar is a handsome 8-pound, 2-year-old domestic short-haired flame point cat. He is a super gentle guy who is very affectionate and sweet.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
The shelter’s mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Española Animal Humane: Poe and his kitten brother Edgar are available for adoption from their foster family.
Pluto, a German shepherd mix, is available a the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. Pluto is 2 months old, weighs 11 pounds and is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention for an adoption fee of $150.
Apply at espanolahumane.org to schedule an appointment.
Dew Paws Rescue: Orzo is a gorgeous 6-week-old kitten. Orzo and his four brothers and one sister will be ready for adoption in one month after they are fully vetted. For more information and photos email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Horse Shelter: El Chapo is a handsome 27-year-old, dark brown gelding. He is a very easy keeper, and with some handling would make a great companion horse. His adoption fee is $250. El Chapo and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Ask the Vet
Question: My 1-year-old won’t walk straight on the leash and instead pulls in the opposite direction. If I follow her, she changes direction and goes the other way! Please help me so that I am not walking around in circles!
Zoe
Answer: I have put together a few tips that may help you and your pet.
First, it is important to use an appropriate collar and leash. I recommend a nonextendable leash between 4- and 6-feet long. If your dog is large or pulls, you can use a no-pull front attachment harness.
Initially, you need to plan short walks (5 minutes) to focus on the training exercises.
Start by choosing a treat you use only while walking. Feed the dog treats as you walk. Stop and call the dog, if it moves away, then wait patiently until it returns. When it does, tell it to sit, feed a treat, and praise it.
If your dog pulls, stand very still and refuse to move until they come back to you. Do not yank or jerk the leash. Over time, you can reduce the number of treats and increase the length of walks.
Lily Brown. DVM, of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
