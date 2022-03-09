Helen, a 10-year-old tabby, arrived at Española Humane blind and toothless.
The shelter staff knew that this special needs cat would need a special adopter — but they had no idea her adopter would be as special as Erik Duwe.
A friend shared with Duwe, of Denver, and his 8-year-old son Jack, a purring video of Helen from the Española shelter’s Facebook page.
“It really caught our attention. We are cat lovers, and when Jack saw the video, he immediately melted. I said that Helen, being both blind and toothless, really needed someone to take special care of her, and Jack said he really wanted to adopt her,” Duwe said.
The logistics of making the long drive with three young kids at home and a planned Army Reserve training would be a challenge.
“But Jack said that he saw how friendly and snuggly she was, and wanted her to join our family. We had three cats at home already, including two seniors … and now we planned to welcome another,” Duwe said.
It didn’t matter that Helen wasn’t a tiny kitten — in fact adopting a special needs senior cat seemed even more exciting to the kids. Duwe’s trek from Denver was interrupted several times by calls from his children, wanting to see if Helen was with him yet. Once he and Helen were on the road back to Denver, Duwe’s kids called several more times to see if he and Helen were close to home yet.
Helen proves to be adventurous in her new home despite her blindness, and she loves her time with the kids, Duwe said. “She is doing very well. She really loves getting scritches and pats, and her purr box is powerful,” he said.
As kitten season approaches, Duwe and his family send a poignant reminder that special needs animals and older animals need love and second chances too. Welcome home, Helen.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Maggie is a gorgeous 2-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs around 60 pounds. Her previous owners said Maggie has been around children of all ages and other dogs. Maggie loves to go on walks and explore her surroundings. She is housed with another dog, and is super sweet.
Caldre is a handsome 2-year-old buff-colored domestic shorthaired cat. Caldre weighs a little over 8 pounds and may benefit from gaining a pound or two. Caldre has been friendly with the staff and volunteers and enjoys receiving attention. He may be a bit shy at first.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Shy and sweet, Uno is looking for a low energy and patient home that will give her the time she needs to adjust. This 1-year-old German shepherd gal came to the shelter as a stray and was clearly owned before. One of her eyes had already been surgically removed. Uno has so much love to give but is nervous in the shelter.
Princess Mimi has a sweet disposition. She arrived at the shelter with a severely injured leg, which requiring amputation, but nothing can topple this princess. Princess Mimi, who weighs 5 pounds, can be shy with new people and new environments, but she's a total love bug once she gets to know you.
Felines & Friends: Ziggy Stardust, Iggy Pop and Bowie are 1-year-old black-and-white siblings. This bonded trio grew up healthy in foster care. Ziggy Stardust is a sweet shy girl with different colored eyes and a glorious plume of a tail who loves to play fetch. Brother Iggy Pop can’t resist back scratches and loves to sleep in a person’s arms. Bowie is the leader who loves to play with her siblings and snuggle with people. Apply at FandFnm.org.
Two-year-old Turkish Angora Winter was found in Red River over the summer, abandoned and pregnant. Her rescuers cared for her through the birth of her kittens, then brought Winter to Felines & Friends when they realized that she wasn’t a fan of their dog or other cats. She is an elegant young lady who very much enjoys human attention and treats. She is at the Petco adoption center.
Dew Paws Rescue: Momma, 10, and her girl, Baby, 4, are a bonded pair of Chihuahuas. Both will be spayed and have their teeth cleaned. If you are interested in adopting or fostering Momma and Baby, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Wrangler is a 21-year-old, sorrel gelding who is looking for a home as a companion nonriding horse. Wrangler is a sweet soul who is great for new volunteers to catch and groom. He gets along with mares and geldings and tends to be at the bottom of the pecking order in his herd. If you are interested in adopting Wrangler or any other horse at The Horse Shelter, go to www.thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.
