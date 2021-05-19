Here is the Zen question for today. (As profound as the infamous question, “What is the sound of one hand clapping?”)
How does one person get a 150 pound, 10-month-old puppy in the car if he does not want to go in the car? What do you do when this same puppy refuses to go to puppy school? How does it make you feel when all the neighborhood golden retrievers and doodles are happily practicing “sit!” and “stay?”
These are the questions that Danielle Bodelson, the heroine of our story and a busy mother of two, is attempting to figure out.
First, a basic rule of physics is that you can’t lift a recalcitrant, wiggling 150-pound puppy that weighs more than you into a car.
As all professional dog guardians would suggest, the next option is to use treats. Tried it. Bodelson even squirted a line of “easy-cheese” (lovingly called “squeeze-cheese” by our family) up a ramp and into the car. Nope.
The dog in question is named Ben — an unbelievably cute, slobbery Saint Bernard. Here is the back story.
Bodelson and her husband, Tom Bodelson, had moved from Colorado to Michigan a year before the pandemic. (Danielle Bodelson, a Santa Fe native and St. Michael’s alum, still has a 505 area code phone number).
After years of living with a Malamute in Colorado, who used to go on nighttime runs in the winter with their neighbor, Tom Bodelson had wanted a new dog that was a little less energetic, for example, a French bulldog.
Then one day, Danielle saw a picture of this cute Saint Bernard puppy on Facebook. Immediately smitten, without letting Tom in on it, she “rescued” Ben. He had been living in a crate eight hours each day with his previous owner.
It took Ben just a few days to become comfortable and become best friends with 5-year-old Freya and her little sister, Winnie.
Now, having had young daughters and big dogs, I was instantly empathetic with Danielle’s situation. As we talked, she had three other conversations going on. No sentences were being completed. She had to keep a wary eye on Ben, who could at any moment charge through the dog door and, with puppy enthusiasm, knock over Winnie, who had just begun to walk. Many a night, when our two Bernese mountain dogs were puppies, they would terrorize our kids. I still have the haunting memory of our youngest daughter, Sully, when she was 8, sprinting to her room, yelling at our Berners, “Cuteness is not power!”
But it is ... . Otherwise we’d never put up with the puppy attacks, the stolen shoes, ripped up socks, chewed TV remotes and the slime, oh, lord, the slime.
And then, there are the zoomies, also called by their scientific name, “frenetic random activity periods” or FRAPs. A note: Why do scientists have to replace a perfectly descriptive noun with an acronym? Talk about buzz-killers ...
Frankly, watching a dog go through the zoomies makes you question their sanity. Sprinting around in circles, chasing their tail, running from one end of the house to the other. You think, “Are they on drugs?” Have they become deranged? Watching Toby, our Great Pyrenees mix, “zoom,” we worry for his safety. He runs into walls and jumps over furniture. And he’s only 80 pounds.
Now, imagine that with a 150-pound, uncoordinated puppy and you will understand what Danielle and her family often face three times a day.
In a desperate search to figure out Ben’s zoomies, Danielle found this bit of advice, specific to Saint Bernard’s: find the biggest tree in the backyard and hug it. This way, your lovable big dog will not send you flying when he decides to jump up on you to play. It’s like what you would do if you were caught outside in a hurricane.
Freya, who is 5, has learned— and taught her friends — that when Ben goes into playful zoomie mode, not to run or scream. It’s like Jurassic Park. The Tyrannosaurus can’t see you if you’re still.
But then Ben comes in the house, collapses on the floor, and Winnie and Freya lay down with him, heads on his belly, and read books. He loves the girls and they love him back.
This is the complicated, wonderful life with big puppies. Oh yes, Danielle texted me the day after our talk and said that Ben just jumped over their 6-foot backyard fence.
