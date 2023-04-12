It was a beautiful morning. It was warm (finally), and there was no wind — I'm sure just a brief respite. So the three of us, Toby, our Great Pyrenees, and Maisie, our bossy Chihuahua-terrier mix, and I were enjoying our walk. There were signs of green in the grasses and the bushes along our road.

Yet, as everyone remembers from last summer's fires, we walk on rural roads with more than a touch of anxiety. It doesn't take much imagination to see the piñon and juniper-dense hills and arroyos and grass fields as a mortal threat. They fuel our great foe: wildfires.

Two facts that every Santa Fean should know in their bones. First, there have always been fires in the Southwest. Evidence shows the Pueblo Alamo (the ruins sleep under the Interstate 25/U.S. 285 interchange close to Eldorado) was destroyed by fire and possibly abandoned because of drought in the 16th century. Second, we live in what firefighters call a Wildland Urban Interface, or WUI. In other words, we now build homes and communities in places that are likely to burn if there is fire. Don't think you're immune if you have no trees around your house but you do have fields of grass: Grass fires move fast and can be deadly.

