It was a beautiful morning. It was warm (finally), and there was no wind — I'm sure just a brief respite. So the three of us, Toby, our Great Pyrenees, and Maisie, our bossy Chihuahua-terrier mix, and I were enjoying our walk. There were signs of green in the grasses and the bushes along our road.
Yet, as everyone remembers from last summer's fires, we walk on rural roads with more than a touch of anxiety. It doesn't take much imagination to see the piñon and juniper-dense hills and arroyos and grass fields as a mortal threat. They fuel our great foe: wildfires.
Two facts that every Santa Fean should know in their bones. First, there have always been fires in the Southwest. Evidence shows the Pueblo Alamo (the ruins sleep under the Interstate 25/U.S. 285 interchange close to Eldorado) was destroyed by fire and possibly abandoned because of drought in the 16th century. Second, we live in what firefighters call a Wildland Urban Interface, or WUI. In other words, we now build homes and communities in places that are likely to burn if there is fire. Don't think you're immune if you have no trees around your house but you do have fields of grass: Grass fires move fast and can be deadly.
That I keep repeating these facts has convinced my partner, Laurie, and my daughters that I am an anxiety-prone dad. (I think it comes with the territory of being a retired firefighter, dad and grandfather.) But as I walked with our dogs on our road, dense with "fuels," I immediately started asking questions. What would we do if a big blaze like last year's Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire started in Santa Fe County, for example, up by Cañada de los Alamos? Or if a careless driver threw a lit cigarette and started a fire near our house? What if that happened when no one was home except our dogs? What would happen to them? I could go on, but you get my anxiety-driven drift. (Of course, I don't think I'm anxious, I think I'm rational!)
Here is another Santa Fe fact: We can't say, "This will never happen to me." (Psychologists would call that magical thinking.)
My worry about our dogs increased because I met a dog at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society this spring. Nicki is an older, brindle-colored, female pit bull mix. Nicki's path to the shelter began with fire. She was a stray from one of last summer's blazes. She was fostered for a few days, then adopted and returned after a week, and a few months later, hopefully, adopted again to a "forever" home.
We don't know her backstory. Did she escape and run from the fire? Was she abandoned? Did her guardians leave her to her own devices while they evacuated because they had to "bug out?" All are possible scenarios when suddenly, smoke looms over the hills, and we panic.
None of us want to be in a situation where we are abandoning a pet or confused about what to do when an evacuation is imminent or a fire is bearing down on us.
What's essential, even on this idyllic spring day, is to have a plan, maybe two. The first plan is for when a fire is building, and you have time. The second is when you need to leave now, within the hour. A good resource for planning ideas is ready.gov/wildfires. It even has a page on pets.
Another veteran Santa Fe firefighter, Chris Schaum, reminded me of a crucial principle: Go early; don't wait for an evacuation order or until ash is falling from the sky. This is doubly true if you have animals that need to be found (the cat under the bed), rounded up (the dogs that think you are playing) or horses (that need to be convinced to get into a trailer).
If you wait for an evacuation notice, I can almost guarantee you will be caught in traffic: homeowners leaving in haste and panic and firetrucks racing toward the fire. Being stuck in traffic near a fire is one of the worst scenarios possible. So go early!
When she was young, my daughter, Sully, considered all the other places we could live and rejected them all because she thought Santa Fe to be the most beautiful place in the country. So it is, but with its beauty comes danger. In our bones, we need to be prepared and ready to go.