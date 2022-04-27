Roo was the tiniest in her litter when she arrived at Felines & Friends in May 2021. She soon went into foster care with two other kittens so that they could all receive supplemental feeding.
When it was time for spaying or neutering surgery, the vet discovered Roo, who was thought to be a boy, was really a rambunctious little girl. It is not uncommon to make such mistakes when trying to establish a kitten’s gender before six weeks old. Fortunately, Roo’s gender wasn’t important to her soon to be adopters.
Alexander Lane and Kate Healy of Santa Fe had fallen in love with the tiny black and brown tabby.
“When Roo first met Alexander, she walked right up to him and sat on his lap,” Healy said. “We realized that we had just been chosen.”
Roo, now called Masha, was just as affectionate when the couple brought her home.
“She checked out every corner of her new home,” Healy said.
Masha easily found the litter box and then latched on to her new favorite toy, a blue pompom.
“She loves anything tunnel-like. If I’m sitting in bed, she likes to hang out in the tent that’s created by a blanket over my knees,” Healy said.
Masha, who has all sorts of nicknames, Ms. Nosh, Bugaboo, Buggi, “likes to catch a ride,” Healy said.
“If you happen to pick something up, she’ll hop on your lower back and work her way up to your shoulders for a little tour around the house.”
Masha is learning to be in the moment and enjoying life’s little gifts.
She loves hanging out with her favorite blue pompom on warm, dry laundry, and likes her high perches where she can see everything.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Corvie is a lovely 3-year-old mixed-breed girl who weighs about
50 pounds. Her beautiful markings and sweet personality makes her such a delight to be around. Corvie walks great on a leash and enjoys doggie playgroups.
King B is almost 2 years old and weighs 45 pounds. King B is a lovely dog and enjoys burning off his energy with long walks. He loves to play and enjoys people.
King B would probably do best as an only dog in a home.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Luciana is a 2-year-old terrier who weighs 28 pounds and is spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention. Through Friday, adoption fees for all dogs are
50 percent off.
Ismael is a gorgeous green-eyed gray tabby. He weighs
6 pounds, is 7 months old, and is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Darby, Dody and Dickens are 1-year-old tabby siblings. Brother Dickens is an inquisitive social kitten who loves working the room to meet and entertain everyone, human and feline. Bonded sisters Dody and Darby can be shy at first but are warming up to new friends. The girls would like to be adopted together. Dickens would enjoy a home with other pets to play with. Apply at FandFnm.org.
Winter is a beautiful white Turkish Angora who was found during the summer abandoned and pregnant. Her rescuers cared for her until her kittens were adopted. Winter is an affectionate and playful 2-year-old who very much enjoys attention and treats. She is not a fan of dogs or other cats. Visit the Petco adoption center to meet her.
Dew Paws Rescue: Teddy is a young adult male who weighs 50 pounds. He is very friendly and playful, and Dew Paws Rescue is sponsoring a basic training program. Teddy is neutered and vaccinated. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Teddy, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Reliable, steady Eli continues to be a sweet and gentle thoroughbred. He is one of our teachers, helping newer volunteers learn skills and being patient with them when things don’t go quite right. He is living with geldings but gets along with mares, too. Eli and many other horses are available for adoption.
Visit TheHorseShelter.org or call 505-577-2193.