Question: Every time I feed my 5-year-old terrier mix his kibbles, he loads up the food in his mouth and spits it out on the floor and eats it off the floor. Any idea why he might be doing this? — Tim
Answer: This is a behavior many dogs exhibit. Sometimes they’ll place food on the floor right next to their bowl and others will even carry it into another room to eat. Prior to domestication, dogs lived in packs. After a kill, dogs would take smaller, more portable amounts of food away from others to avoid competition and fighting. While there may not be a threat of competition within the home, the instinct is still there.
Additionally, some dogs don’t like the sound or feel of their tags against a metal food bowl and have learned to avoid it by taking out bites at a time. If this is a behavior you’d like to change, try feeding your dog in a more secluded location and/or with a plastic bowl to minimize the noise of the tags on the collar clanging on the bowl. — Dr. Melissa Dalton,Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Gruda Veterinary Hospital, established in 2001, is a full-service small-animal veterinary hospital in Santa Fe. Services include routine medical care, general surgery, dentistry, ultrasound, orthopedics, chiropractic and acupuncture, and the hospital is fully equipped with modern technology. Email your pet questions, along with your name and contact information, to askthevet@sfnewmexican.com.
