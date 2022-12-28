Question: I hear so much about dogs being attacked while out walking and I am wondering, if a dog is attacked, what kind of injuries are considered an emergency and need to be driven to an emergency clinic, and what kind of injuries might be OK to wait until the regular vet can see the dog the next day, or on Monday if it is a weekend?
— Bill
Answer: You're correct that dog fights are very common place, often because of the failure of people to be proper caretakers of their pets, unfortunately. All dog fights wounds can be potentially serious, and are often much deeper on the inside than they appear from the outside, so seeking veterinary care is always recommended
The following symptoms could indicate a true emergency, and should be addressed as such:
• Large volume of blood loss or if blood is pumping out in spurts with the heartbeat, and bleeding is persistent and direct pressure fails to stop it.
• Large open wounds, or if you can see tendon or bone through an open wound.
• Wounds to the eyes or significant head trauma.
• Penetrating injuries to the throat, chest, abdomen or groin area.
• Any signs of trouble breathing or pale or bluish tint to the gums.
If your dog does not have any of these symptoms and appears stable, it is reasonable to wait until normal business hours to see your veterinarian.
— Dr. Betsy Kemble,Dvm, PLLC, Patient Paws Mobile Vet
Dr. Betsy Kemble is owner and veterinarian at Patient Paws Mobile Vet, a small animal veterinary house call service in the greater Santa Fe area. Services offered include overall wellness, vaccinations, minor urgent care and in-home euthanasia. Patient Paws is fear free certified and believes in a holistic approach, taking into consideration the mental health as well as the physical health of its patients. Visit patientpawsmobilevet.com.