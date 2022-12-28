Question: I hear so much about dogs being attacked while out walking and I am wondering, if a dog is attacked, what kind of injuries are considered an emergency and need to be driven to an emergency clinic, and what kind of injuries might be OK to wait until the regular vet can see the dog the next day, or on Monday if it is a weekend?

— Bill

Answer: You're correct that dog fights are very common place, often because of the failure of people to be proper caretakers of their pets, unfortunately. All dog fights wounds can be potentially serious, and are often much deeper on the inside than they appear from the outside, so seeking veterinary care is always recommended

Popular in the Community