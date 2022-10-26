Question: My friend just told me that the plug-in air diffusers that I am using in my home are not good for my pets, particularly my cat. I use the ones that plug into an outlet, and my friend says that they are at the same level of my cat and smaller dogs. Since the weather is getting colder, and I don’t open the windows anymore, I am wondering if I am putting my indoor pets at risk with these diffusers. Have you heard of such a thing? — Amy
Answer: Pets have a significantly stronger sense of smell than humans, and I won’t deny that when I step into a home with pets and strong smelling diffusers, I feel terrible for them.
I know if they are bothering me, they must be bothering the pets even more. Although these do not tend to be “toxic” if used as directed on the packaging, they can certainly irritate the airways of small animals. Cats do seem to be more sensitive to these irritants, especially if they have any underlying lung issues, such as feline asthma or chronic bronchitis, and in those cases the irritation could trigger a life-threatening asthma attack. For my own pet’s sake, I never use any strong smelling diffusers or candles anywhere near them. — Dr. Betsy Kemble,DVM, PLLC, Patient Paws Mobile Vet
Dr. Betsy Kemble is owner and veterinarian at Patient Paws Mobile Vet, a small animal veterinary house call service in the greater Santa Fe area. Services offered include overall wellness, vaccinations, minor urgent care and in-home euthanasia. Patient Paws is fear free certified and believes in a holistic approach, taking into consideration the mental health as well as the physical health of its patients. Visit patientpawsmobilevet.com.