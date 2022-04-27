Question:I have an older dog, and he has changed in temperament. He used to be great when I have houseguests, but he has lashed out twice now in a few days. We will be relaxing, conversing, and suddenly my 17-year-old border collie will leap up from my side and start acting aggressive with deep growls toward my guests. There does not seem to be a trigger, and it is a highly abnormal behavior.
My time with my dog is short; he has a bad hip, and I can soon see there will be a moment his joy to go outside and run or rest comfortably with me will vanish.
I have had to put him in a bedroom or banish him to the outdoors for my guests’ safety.
I don’t want to let him go just yet. Any advice on how best to have him spend his final months or weeks with me and leave my visitors in peace? Am I ignoring the obvious and prolonging the necessary farewell? Please advise.
Answer:I am sorry you are experiencing these changes with your boy. There can be a lot of different triggers that may cause some behaviors you have noticed. Loss of vision, hearing or mental cognition, as well as pain are all common possible causes.
I would strongly advise a geriatric examination with your veterinarian. The veterinarian can help you objectively assess his physical and mental status as well as his quality of life. They also may be able to give you some advice on managing his stress levels when there are guests in the house. I hope this is helpful and good luck.
Lily Brown, DVM, cVMA, of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
