Question: Why do dogs chase their tails? — Jeffery
Answer: There are several physical reasons that dogs will chase their tails, but often this is a physical manifestation of a behavioral disorder. Physical causes of tail chasing include itchiness of their tail, pain in their tail, or itchiness or problems with their anal sacs or hind end. If you’ve taken your pup to your veterinarian and the person has ruled out any physical issues causing the tail chasing, this is a very common symptom of anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder in dogs.
We see this most often in high energy breeds and ones who are bred for having jobs, like border collies and German shepherds, but we see it with dogs in all shapes and sizes. Treatment usually requires an approach from multiple angles including pharmacological and supplemental interventions as well as behavioral modifications and giving dogs other ways to get that anxious and compulsive energy out of their system." — Lesley Gonzales, DVM of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Gruda Veterinary Hospital, established in 2001, is a full-service small-animal veterinary hospital in Santa Fe. Services include routine medical care, general surgery, dentistry, ultrasound, orthopedics, chiropractic and acupuncture, and the hospital is fully equipped with modern technology. Email your pet questions, along with your name and contact information, to askthevet@sfnewmexican.com.
