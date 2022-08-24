Question: A young couple in our neighborhood has a new dog confined to a yard. She is a sweet puppy and a good guard dog when anyone walks by. The problem is, she continues to bark long after a passerby has left. At other times, she will just bark nonstop for 30 minutes to an hour, stopping only when she is taken into the house. What causes this annoying barking? Is there anything these folks can do to correct this behavior? I’d rather not involve animal control.

— Josephine

Answer: It is important to remember that barking is a normal behavior, but there is always an underlying reason or reasons when dogs develop nuisance barking. In order to gain a better understanding of the underlying causes of the barking, both the dog and the home situation should be evaluated by a trainer or behaviorist.

Dr. Betsy Kemble is owner and veterinarian at Patient Paws Mobile Vet, a small animal veterinary house call service in the greater Santa Fe area. Services offered include overall wellness, vaccinations, minor urgent care and in-home euthanasia. Patient Paws is  fear free certified and believes in a holistic approach, taking into consideration the mental health as well as the physical health of its patients. Visit patientpawsmobilevet.com.

