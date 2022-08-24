Question: A young couple in our neighborhood has a new dog confined to a yard. She is a sweet puppy and a good guard dog when anyone walks by. The problem is, she continues to bark long after a passerby has left. At other times, she will just bark nonstop for 30 minutes to an hour, stopping only when she is taken into the house. What causes this annoying barking? Is there anything these folks can do to correct this behavior? I’d rather not involve animal control.
— Josephine
Answer: It is important to remember that barking is a normal behavior, but there is always an underlying reason or reasons when dogs develop nuisance barking. In order to gain a better understanding of the underlying causes of the barking, both the dog and the home situation should be evaluated by a trainer or behaviorist.
The family should evaluate the dog’s lifestyle and environment to ensure all the basic needs, like adequate exercise, nutrition, emotional and mental stimulation, are being met.
A veterinarian should make sure the dog is otherwise healthy. There are many good resources owners can consult to try to gain a better understanding as to why their dog has developed nuisance barking.
The website CattleDog
Publishing.com is a great resource. The fear-free veterinary movement also started an owner targeted website, FearFreeHappyHomes.com, which is full of information regarding pet behaviors.
Every dog deserves to have a fulfilled life, and I hope this pup gets what she needs, and you get a break from the barking. For more, visit tinyurl.com/yckkwcyy.
— Dr. Betsy Kemble,Dvm, PLLC, Patient Paws Mobile Vet
Dr. Betsy Kemble is owner and veterinarian at Patient Paws Mobile Vet, a small animal veterinary house call service in the greater Santa Fe area. Services offered include overall wellness, vaccinations, minor urgent care and in-home euthanasia. Patient Paws is fear free certified and believes in a holistic approach, taking into consideration the mental health as well as the physical health of its patients. Visit patientpawsmobilevet.com.