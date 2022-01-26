Question: My girlfriend and I rescued two dogs. I was away from home dealing with a family matter but we went ahead anyway with the plan to adopt the two dogs.
Everything seemed OK when I got back three days later. My problem is, the Chihuahua is like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. When I come home, the dog, about 10-years-old, is energetic, glad to see me and bounces around. (I give them both a treat from a treat jar, so not sure if it is the expectation of the treat or me they are glad to see.)
But over time during the day, the Chihuahua changes. She will cuddle with me and leave when she has her fill of attention. When next I see her, she turns aggressive, barking and won’t allow me to touch her. As a remedy, I have become her sole food provider, but the dog still develops an ugly side. It’s unacceptable behavior but we really want to keep her. How do we cure this explosion of anger from the dog?
Answer: This is a great question. It sounds like a very frustrating situation. There can be many reasons for a dog’s behavior to change quickly and seemingly without cause.
In this situation, it’s difficult to assess whether this behavior started in the new home or has persisted for some time. I’d strongly recommend scheduling an examination with your veterinarian to determine if this is a behavioral or medical issue.
Your vet may recommend bloodwork and/or other diagnostics to assess your pet’s overall health, and come up with a plan to address the issue. In senior pets, behavioral issues can often be caused by an underlying health problem — not just a need for retraining.
This is certainly something to be addressed sooner rather than later to prevent anyone from being injured while she is behaving aggressively.
Good luck to you both.
Dr. Melissa Dalton of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.