Question: I have noticed that most husky dogs have two different color of eyes. Why is that? — David
Answer: Great question! Having two different colored eyes is due to a genetic condition called heterochromia. This is a rare condition that can affect dogs, cats, horses and people.
Some breeds of dogs, however, are more prone to this condition due to breeding and inheritance of the genes that cause it. Heterochromia is common in Australian cattle dogs and shepherds, Siberian huskies, Great Danes, Dalmatians and dachshunds among other breeds. It is also more common in dogs with dappled coat patterns and white fur on their heads.
Heterochromia is not concerning when dogs are born with it, however if you notice your dogs’ eyes changing colors after puppyhood, it would be best to have them examined as this can indicate underlying issues. — Melissa Dalton, DVM of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.