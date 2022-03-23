Question: I usually try to take my dog out for a walk daily. Lately, it seems like we encounter other dogs either loose or with their owners but not leashed. My biggest fear is that we will encounter a dog that is not too friendly or wants to play, and end up in a dog fight. If this happens, what steps do you recommend I take immediately after the attack? — Sarah
Answer: First of all, avoid confrontation if at all possible by having control of your dog with a leash and collar that won’t come loose or break away. If somehow your dog is involved in a fight (breaking up a dog fight without getting severely bitten is a whole other story), make sure your dog is calm before looking for injuries. A dog that is still in a fight or flight mentality cannot be trusted not to lash out and bite its owner.
Calm your dog by moving away from all other people and pets and addressing him or her in quiet, soothing tones. Once settled, inspect for any obvious bite wounds or lacerations. Inspect the pets gum color, looking at nonpigmented gum tissue. You are looking for a healthy pink color. Pale or white gums can suggest a patient in shock. Bite wounds or lacerations may or may not bleed. Mild hemorrhage is to be expected, however, profuse bleeding can be serious. A simple puncture wound may look innocent, but a dog’s canine tooth can cause severe trauma to tissues beneath the skin. Puncture wounds around the neck can be especially dangerous. Bite wounds can be powerful enough to break limb bones.
The key points are to recognize wounds and situations that call for immediate veterinary care versus ones that can wait (especially if it is after veterinary hospitals are closed for the day). Pale or white gums along with any labored breathing or severe hemorrhage should be dealt with as soon as possible. Minor injuries can potentially wait.
Another very important point is a hurt dog can be very dangerous to people that are trying to help. Dogs in pain will, in fact, bite and seriously hurt the people that love and care for them. Care must be taken while examining your dog for injuries. Another family member should have a secure hold of the head while a second family member checks the dog out. Asking someone outside the family to help is also something you should be cautious about. Having your dog bite a stranger can be a real problem. Finally, simple wounds or scratches can often heal without a hospital visit; at the same time they can also lead to infection or severe dermatitis. If you choose to monitor your pet at home, examine wounds daily and look for progressive redness, swelling, pain, discharge and odor. Do not hesitate to get a veterinary exam if you see these signs.
— Dr. Gruda, of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
