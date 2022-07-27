Question: I have heard raw, white potatoes are not good for dogs. Why? Also, sometimes I give my dogs leftover mashed potatoes. Is this OK? What about sweet potatoes? I give my dogs cooked sweet potatoes every morning for breakfast.
Answer: Cooked sweet potatoes, the flesh and the skin, are safe for dogs to ingest as long as there is no spoilage or mold present, so you can keep up with your morning routine. The toxicity of white potatoes lies in the skin, especially if the potatoes have a green color to them.
Potato skins, vines and leaves contain solanine, even more so when they are green. Solanine can cause severe inflammation in the stomach and intestines, which lead to vomiting and diarrhea, lethargy, incoordination, coma and kidney failure. Cooking the skin does NOT remove the toxin, so all types of white flesh potatoes should be peeled before cooking. The cooked flesh of white potatoes, as long as there is no spoilage or mold, is not toxic. Feeding raw potato flesh of any kind is not recommended because, although it is not toxic, it can cause significant stomach upset or even blockage of the intestines if the piece of potato is large enough.
Dr. Betsy Kemble is owner and veterinarian at Patient Paws Mobile Vet, a small animal veterinary house call service in the greater Santa Fe area.