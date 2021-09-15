Question: I recently moved from one apartment to another, and ever since then my Chiweenie seems to have “forgotten” that she is house trained. The only thing that has changed in our routine is the outdoor area that I take her to go use the restroom. Why is she doing this? — Sharon
Answer: Moving can be as stressful a transition for our pets as it can be for us. While it would seem one apartment to another wouldn’t be a big deal, it’s a new environment and new smells for your dog. Keep in mind how strong their senses of smell can be compared to ours. She may be smelling pets (or their messes) of the prior tenants in your apartment, and the outdoor area may be distracting or intimidating and not established as her designated bathroom area in her mind yet.
It would be a good idea to run a black light on your floor to look for any residual accidents and use a urine-specific cleaner that will break down ammonia, as well as do a good deep cleaning of the floors.
You may also have to institute a “do-over” house training time and pretend that you’re starting over again with her as a puppy, but it usually won’t take as long. Take a look at veterinary behavior specialist Dr. Nichol’s website, www.drjeffnichol.com, and read his article “One day house training for your puppy” for an excellent explanation on house-training. — Lesley Gonzales, DVM of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
